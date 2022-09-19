Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Slips Down by Over 6 Percent, Majority of Altcoins Descend Down Price Ladder

As per Binance and CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin recorded losses of over 6 percent and opened trading at an even lower price point of $18,807 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 19 September 2022 11:06 IST
Bitcoin Slips Down by Over 6 Percent, Majority of Altcoins Descend Down Price Ladder

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The overall market valuation of the crypto sector stands at $911 billion

Highlights
  • Crypto markets drenched in reds
  • Uniswap, Cosmos saw losses
  • Avalanche also slipped down the price ladder

The global crypto market has been on a downward trend in the past week as the sentiment around cryptocurrencies remained bearish due to various macroeconomic factors. Bitcoin on Monday, September 19, slipped down by 6.44 percent as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. The current price of Bitcoin stands at $18,757 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh). Similar thick losses struck Bitcoin on an international exchange as well. As per Binance and CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin recorded similar losses and opened trading at a price point of $18,807 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh).

Ether has also followed Bitcoin on the loss scale. Following the launch of Ethereum blockchain's energy-efficient Merge upgrade, ETH is trading at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1.03 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

From stablecoins to memecoins — the market movement did not spare any relief to any sector of altcoins, all of which recorded only losses today.

Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, and Solana reeled-in losses.

Dogecoin and Shina Inu slipped down.

“The slump might be due to the soaring inflation, recession, and fear around the Federal Open Market Committee's meet-up on the 21st of September over the next interest hike. Bitcoin has experienced a heat wave post the CPI data was released. If buyers cannot seize the initiative above the current level today, we might see ETH dropping to another vital point below $1,300 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh) soon,” Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex crypto investing platform told Gadgets 360.

The overall market valuation of the crypto sector dipped by 6.25 percent and presently stands at $911 billion (roughly Rs. 72,59,678 crore).

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Polygon, Ripple, Cardano, Tether, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Memecoin, Stablecoins, Memecoins
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Pop 6 Pro With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Bitcoin Slips Down by Over 6 Percent, Majority of Altcoins Descend Down Price Ladder
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  2. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  3. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  4. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  5. Vivo T1 5G Silky White Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Google Pixel Buds Pro Review
  8. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  10. GTA 6 Early Gameplay Leaked Online, Female Lead Character Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Buds VS204 With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback, Instacharge Technology Launched in India
  2. YouTube Concludes Experiment Displaying Large Number of Unskippable Ads
  3. GTA 6 Gameplay Videos Leaked Online; Shown to Feature Female Lead Character 'Lucia': Report
  4. Bitcoin Slips Down by Over 6 Percent, Majority of Altcoins Descend Down Price Ladder
  5. Tecno Pop 6 Pro With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Leads Made in India Smartphone Shipments in Q2 2022: Counterpoint
  7. Vivo Y52t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Apple-Epic Games Lawsuit: US Justice Department Asks to Take Part in Tussle Scheduled for October: Report
  9. Lava Blaze Pro Official Launch Date, Colours Teased: Details
  10. Google Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 Benchmarks Hints at CPU, GPU Performance Improvements: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.