Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Prices Hover Around $23,500, Majority Altcoins Swell Up With Profits

Bitcoin opened trading with gains of over two percent. According to Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, BTC is currently priced $23,757 (roughly Rs. 19 lakh).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 22 July 2022 11:01 IST
Bitcoin Prices Hover Around $23,500, Majority Altcoins Swell Up With Profits

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Mohamed Hassan

The crypto industry’s market cap remains above the trillion-dollar mark

Highlights
  • Dogecoin saw gains
  • Ripple and Polygon saw profits
  • Bitcoin Hedge and DogeFi saw losses

For the second consecutive day this week, the crypto price charts recorded more profits than losses. On Friday, July 22, Bitcoin opened trading with gains of over two percent. According to Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, BTC is currently priced $23,757 (roughly Rs. 19 lakh). The reigning coin of the crypto world also saw small gains before stepping into the weekend. As per CoinMarketCap and CoinBase, for instance, BTC is up by 0.45 percent to trade at $22,952 (roughly Rs. 18 lakh).

Ether took a long leap in-terms of profits today and opened trading with gains exceeding seven percent. Recovered from the slump, ETH is currently priced $1,610 (roughly Rs. 1.28 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

Stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD joined BTC and ETH on the profit ladder.

Among other gainers, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon registered their names.

Even DOGE and SHIB have remained under the profit umbrella for the second consecutive day today.

“Owing to the institutionalisation of crypto and digital assets, we have noticed less exaggerated sell-offs and a gradual decrease in volatility over time. We believe crypto is currently going through a consolidation phase and this thesis is also supported by the fact that over $10 billion (roughly Rs. 79,872 crore) worth of BTC has recently left exchanges signalling major accumulation amidst seller exhaustion trends,” the CoinDCX Research Team told Gadgets 360.

Amid the onward-and-upward market movement, only a few cryptocurrencies reflected losses next to their names on the price charts.

These include DogeFi, Bitcoin Hedge, as well as Flex.

The global crypto market cap rose by 2.38 percent over the last day, keeping its valuation beyond the mark of $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 83,45,584 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Solana, Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, Polygon, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Dogefi, Bitcoin Hedge, Flex
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo Y15D Spotted on IMEI Database; Expected to Launch Soon: Report
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life Ahead of Imminent Launch

Related Stories

Bitcoin Prices Hover Around $23,500, Majority Altcoins Swell Up With Profits
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  2. The Gray Man Review: $200 Million Dud From Avengers: Endgame Directors
  3. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launch Set for August 2, Myui 4.0 Teased
  4. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results 2022: How to Check Online
  5. Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins
  7. First Crypto Insider Trading Case Snares Two Indian Brothers, Houston Man
  8. Google Pixel 6a First Impressions: A New Beginning?
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life
#Latest Stories
  1. California to Allow Cryptocurrency Campaign Donations, if Immediately Converted to US Dollars
  2. Delhi Crime Season 2 Release Date Set for August 26 on Netflix. Here’s the First Trailer
  3. OnePlus 10T Amazon Listing Goes Live, Pre-Orders Starting on August 3
  4. The Batman OTT Release Date Set for July 27 on Amazon Prime Video
  5. Coinbase Insider Trading: Two Indians Brothers, Houston Man Charged in First Crypto Insider Trading Case
  6. Oppo K10 Vitality Edition Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
  7. Snap Shares Plunge 25 Percent on Dismal Quarterly Earnings, Increasing Competition Slows Growth
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life Ahead of Imminent Launch
  9. Bitcoin Prices Hover Around $23,500, Majority Altcoins Swell Up With Profits
  10. Vivo Y15D Spotted on IMEI Database; Expected to Launch Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.