BTC, ETH Retain Pumped Prices Despite Minor Dips as Crypto Chart Reflects More Reds than Greens

Bitcoin dipped by over three percent to trade at $22,624 (roughly Rs. 18 lakh) as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 26 July 2022 11:09 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

The valuation of the crypto market currently stands at $972 billion

Highlights
  • DOGE, SHIB saw losses
  • Ripple, Solana saw gains
  • US government may increase interest rate and meddle with crypto prices

These last days of July are turning out to be quite the roller-coaster ride for cryptocurrencies, price-wise. After seeing profits almost consecutively in the recent days, the crypto chart showed losses for most crypto assets on Tuesday, July 26. Bitcoin dipped by over three percent to trade at $22,624 (roughly Rs. 18 lakh) as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. Losses of up to 3.60 percent also hit Bitcoin on international exchanges. As per Binance and CoinMarketCap, BTC is currently priced around $21,110 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh).

Ether tailed behind Bitcoin to maintain its recovered prices despite seeing losses. Incurring a dip of over five percent, ETH is currently trading at $1,534 (roughly Rs. 1.22 lakh), the crypto price chart by Gadgets 360 showed.

BTC and ETH have been joined by several other popular cryptocurrencies in being impacted by losses.

These include Binance Coin, Cardano, Ripple, Solana, Polkadot, as well as Polygon.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also slipped down the price ladder with losses of 2.77 percent and 4.40 percent respectively.

Stablecoins such as USD Coin and Binance USD managed to get the greens on the price charts owing to miniscule gains.The overall crypto market dunked by 3.23 percent to sink below the trillion-dollar-mark.

As per CoinMarketCap, the current valuation of the crypto market stands at $972 billion (roughly Rs. 77,55,060 crore).

The dip in the crypto market comes in the backdrop of the US government mulling another interest rate hike this week.

Most economists and investors reportedly believe the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will raise interest rates by 75 basis points, or three quarters of a percentage point. Between today and tomorrow, the FOMC will conduct two meetings in Washington DC to decide on the expected interest rate changes.

"Crypto and global financial markets are poised for increased volatility and turbulence as we have significant macroeconomic events in the week ahead in the form of the FOMC. After hitting a 40 year record high Consumer Price Index (CPI) print of 9.1 percent last month, the FED is expected to implement another 75 bps rate hike to curb inflation which could negatively impact risk-on assets such as crypto. A high interest-rate environment  could potentially lead to increased selling pressure and profit booking opportunities for crypto investors who witnessed sizeable rallies in the markets recently," the research team at CoinDCX told Gadgets 360.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
