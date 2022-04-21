Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Hold Their Ground in a Day of Mixed Market Mood

Binance made the news on Wednesday for announcing a new emoji on Twitter that was removed after immediate backlash.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 21 April 2022 11:26 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Hold Their Ground in a Day of Mixed Market Mood

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Bitcoin has been struggling along with risk assets in recent months

Highlights
  • Bitcoin continues to sit at around the $41,600 mark
  • Altcoins had a mixed day with most of the major coins marking dips
  • SHIB and DOGE had a forgettable day of trading

Indecisiveness ruled the crypto market mid-week as Bitcoin flipped between gains and losses on the day to eventually remain in the green as optimism around more BTC exchange-traded funds (ETF) being approved helped its cause. In terms of value, Bitcoin continues to hold firm ground at around the $41,600 (roughly Rs. 32 lakh) mark across exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase and Binance. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin is up 1.06 percent in the past 24 hours and stands at $43,605 (roughly Rs. 33.5 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

On global exchanges, the price of Bitcoin stands at $41,670 (roughly Rs. 31.5 lakh) rising 0.73 percent in value over the past 24 hours. As per CoinGecko data, BTC has climbed by 1 percent in value week-to-day.

Ether, too had a bit of a rollercoaster day of trade through Wednesday although the second most popular cryptocurrency also managed gains on the day. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $3,243 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $3,096 (roughly Rs. 2.3 lakh), where the coin has risen by 0.24 percent over the past 24 hours.

CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency's value has slightly worsened over the past week with a 1 percent dip.

As per Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker, most altcoins marked minor losses on the day despite BTC and Ether managing gains. The global crypto market cap witnessed a rise of 0.51 percent over the past 24 hours. Avalanche, Litecoin, Solana, and Polygon all registered dips on the day while Binance Coin, Cardano, Polkadot, Uniswap, and Chainlink marked gains.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, meanwhile, had a forgettable day with losses propping up in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.15 (roughly Rs. 11) after losing 3 percent over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000026 (roughly Rs. 0.002), down by 0.55 percent over the past day.

The negative sentiment to begin Wednesday arrived in the form of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) encouraging global policymakers to develop standards for crypto in response to growing concerns highlighted by the war in Ukraine.

In its Global Financial Stability Report published on April 19, the IMF directly addressed crypto's potential use in sanctions evasion by Russia and its potential to threaten the stability of existing financial systems through the changing banking landscape. Sanctioned nations could monetise domestic energy supplies, which cannot be exported abroad, by mining crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, an IMF reveals in the report.

In other crypto news, the giant crypto exchange Binance unveiled its new Twitter emoji Wednesday, and soon took it down after users pointed out its resemblance to a 'swastika'.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Garmin Vivosmart 5 Fitness Tracker With Body Battery Energy Monitoring Launched
SpaceX, Amazon, Others Win NASA Contract to Demonstrate Communications in Space

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Hold Their Ground in a Day of Mixed Market Mood
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch
  2. OnePlus Ace, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of April Debut
  3. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  4. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  5. Netflix Faces Subscriber Loss, May Offer Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Come With Faster Lightning Connectors: Report
  7. Redmi 10 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  8. iQoo 9 SE Review: Good Value for Money
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date in India Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram's New Pilot Programme Aims to Remove Recent Tab From Hashtag Search Results
  2. Instagram Introduces New Features; Changes Algorithm to Prioritise Original Content First
  3. Samsung Continues to Lead Smartphone Market Despite Fall in Shipments in Q1: Canalys
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specifications, Images Allegedly Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch
  5. SpaceX, Amazon, Others Win NASA Contract to Demonstrate Communications in Space
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Hold Their Ground in a Day of Mixed Market Mood
  7. Garmin Vivosmart 5 Fitness Tracker With Body Battery Energy Monitoring Launched
  8. Realme Q5, Realme Q5 Pro With 5,000mAh Batteries, Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Fast X: Fast & Furious 10 Title Revealed, First Chapter of Two-Part Finale Begins Filming
  10. Apple Supplier Unimicron Partially Resumes Production in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
MESSAGE Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Fields marked with * are mandatory
From: *
 
Email:
 
Message: *
 
2000
 
 
 
 