Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether See Gains as Stock Market Resurgence Bears Immediate Impact

Ether moved up and above the $3,100 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh) mark.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 14 April 2022 10:31 IST
Bitcoin, Ether See Gains as Stock Market Resurgence Bears Immediate Impact

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Alesia Kozik

A rising stock market and ballooning inflation combine to help the wider crypto market

Highlights
  • Bitcoin continues to hover above $41,000
  • Terra, Avalanche lead the altcoin surge
  • SHIB was among the only coins to drop in value in the last 24 hours

The resurgent stock market appears to have had an immediate bearing on the crypto market mid-week although cryptocurrencies are considered by many to be defensive investments against equity market downturns. In terms of value, Bitcoin rose over the past 24 hours, registering a 3.26 percent gain through Wednesday, staying above the $41,000 (roughly Rs. 31 lakh) mark across global exchanges. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin is up 2.36 percent in the past 24 hours and stands at $42,947 (roughly Rs. 32.5 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

On global exchanges, the price of Bitcoin stands ever close to the $41,000 (roughly Rs. 31 lakh) mark at $41,296 (roughly Rs. 31.5 lakh) rising 2.94 percent in value over the past 24 hours. As per CoinGecko data, BTC has dropped in value by 4.2 percent in value week-to-day.

As has been the case over the past few weeks Ether, Ether appears to go harder at following Bitcoin's price movement cues. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $3,251 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $3,119 (roughly Rs. 2.4 lakh), where the coin has risen by 2.25 percent over the past 24 hours.

CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency's value is still in the red at 1.4 percent over the past week.

As per Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker, most altcoins fared better on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap witnessed a rise of 2.31 percent over the past 24 hours. Avalanche, Litecoin, Polkadot, and Terra lead the leaderboard with Solana, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Polygon all charting smaller gains on the day.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, meanwhile, had a lacklustre day with little price movement in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.15 (roughly Rs. 11) after gaining 0.44 percent over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000028 (roughly Rs. 0.002), down by 1.03 percent over the past day.

"The crypto market continued its recovery with BTC climbing above the $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) mark once again, gaining in investor greed as global stocks remain mixed. Asian shares even gained after US inflation emerged to be not as bad as initially feared. With most leading digital currencies jumping back into the greens, it is clear that crypto has a strengthening relationship with the traditional market, with performances moving in tandem with each other — an indication of the maturing digital asset sector," the research team at CoinDCX tells Gadgets 360.

Closer home, Indian crypto exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have decided to disable rupee deposits for the purchase of cryptocurrency using a widely-used state-backed transfer system, spurring users to voice concern on social media.

India has spent years on a law to ban or regulate cryptocurrencies, with its central bank backing a ban over their threat to financial stability, but a recent decision to tax income from them suggests acceptance by authorities.

The decision follows a one-line statement last week by the National Payments Corporation of India saying, it was not aware of any crypto exchange using its United Payments Interface (UPI) framework, which eases bank transfers.

Elsewhere, Sky Mavis, the developer studio of popular NFT game Axie Infinity, is ramping up efforts to secure its networks. The firm is offering up to $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.5 crore) as a bug bounty to developers who could identify security loopholes in its networks.

The step follows a mega hack incident that drained Sky Mavis's Ronin Network out of $625 million (roughly Rs. 4,729 crore). The Ronin Network is an Ethereum-linked sidechain built by Sky Mavis for blockchain gaming specifically.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Amazon to Charge Merchants 5 Percent Surcharge for US Fulfillment Services as Fuel Costs Rise
Twitter Acquires OpenBack to Enhance Push Notifications

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether See Gains as Stock Market Resurgence Bears Immediate Impact
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  2. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  3. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Series Spotted on US FCC Listing
  5. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  6. Realme GT 2 Pro Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  7. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  8. Realme TechLife Watch S100 Review
  9. Twitter Acquires OpenBack to Enhance Push Notifications
  10. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Switch to Android App for iPhone Spotted on App Store; Lets Users Transfer Contacts, Calendar, Media
  2. Redmi 10A India Launch Confirmed for April 20, Teased to Come With RAM Booster Feature
  3. Chinese Authorities Target NFTs After Crypto Assets, Warns Public About ‘Hidden’ Financial Risks
  4. Twitter Acquires OpenBack to Enhance Push Notifications
  5. Bitcoin, Ether See Gains as Stock Market Resurgence Bears Immediate Impact
  6. Amazon to Charge Merchants 5 Percent Surcharge for US Fulfillment Services as Fuel Costs Rise
  7. WhatsApp to Expand Indian Payments Service to 100 Million Users, Wins Approval From NPCI
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  9. SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless, Aerox 5 Gaming Mice Launched
  10. OnePlus 10R Appears in Amazon India Advertising, OnePlus Ace Rear Design Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.