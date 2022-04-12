Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Fall Hard as Crypto Market Struggles With Inflation Rise

Ether fell below $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh).

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 12 April 2022 11:48 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Fall Hard as Crypto Market Struggles With Inflation Rise

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Bitcoin's price is taking a thrashing alongside global risk assets

Highlights
  • Bitcoin's fall in value took it below the $40,000 mark
  • Monero is the only outlier in green across the market tracker for the day
  • DOGE and SHIB both dipped in value by close to 7 percent

The price of Bitcoin and the wider crypto market took a harsh tumble over the past day after concerns around rising inflation in the US quickly clouded the positive market mood following last week's Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami. In terms of value, the world's most popular cryptocurrency fell sharply over the past 24 hours, registering a 6.75 percent dip through Monday falling below the $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) mark across global exchanges. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin is down by 5.84 percent in the past 24 hours and stands at $41,993 (roughly Rs. 32 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

On global exchanges, the price of Bitcoin stands ever so close to the $39,500 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) mark at $39,669 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) losing 6.22 percent in value over the past 24 hours. As per CoinGecko data, BTC has tumbled by 14.7 percent in value week-to-day.

As has been the case over the past few weeks Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency had a steeper fall in comparison. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $3,154 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $2,968 (roughly Rs. 2.25 lakh), where the coin has seen a dip of 6.45 percent over the past 24 hours.

CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency's value has dropped by an eye watering 15.3 percent over the past week.

As per Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker, the last day has been horrible for most altcoins. The global crypto market cap witnessed a massive dip of 5.42 percent over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin, Avalanche, Polygon, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, and Terra have all marked heavy losses over the past 24 hours. In fact, barring Monero, there's no green marker in sight.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, meanwhile, also took heavy losses on the day. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.14 (roughly Rs. 11) after losing 7.21 percent over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000024 (roughly Rs. 0.002), down by 6.67 percent over the past day.

"BTC extended its pullback as the buyers could not break the resistance level at$48,000 (roughly Rs. 36.5 lakh) level. BTC's support is at $37,000 (roughly Rs. 28 lakh), which can stabilise the downward trend. Other major cryptocurrencies are also running in red, sinking significantly. This downward trend in the crypto market could be due to the rising inflation and economic declines across the globe," Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of crypto investment firm Mudrex, told Gadgets 360.

The volume of cryptocurrency trading in India has taken a hit after tax laws for digital assets went into effect on April 1. CoinDCX and WazirX among other Indian crypto exchanges have witnessed a significant drop in crypto trading volumes, a report released by Mumbai-based research firm Crebaco has claimed.

As announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a 30 percent tax is being deducted from all profits generated via crypto trading in the nation. The tax laws also instruct Indian crypto users to pay one percent TDS on each crypto transaction.

The trading volumes on WazirX, ZebPay, CoinDCX, and BitBns have dropped down by 72 percent, 59 percent, 52 percent, and 41 percent respectively, the report says.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Mastercard Hints at Metaverse Foray, Files for 15 Related Trademarks
HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 2-in-1 Design, 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Fall Hard as Crypto Market Struggles With Inflation Rise
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: All Details
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  3. HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  6. Realme Q5 Series Launch Officially Teased, Pro x Vans Variant Spotted
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on April 27, Company Announces
  8. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  9. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Flipkart Listing Confirms April 15 Launch, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: All You Need to Know
  2. Ethereum’s Software Revamp for Energy Efficiency Reaches Crucial Step in Stress Testing Process
  3. TRAI Recommends 36 Percent Cut in Reserve Price for 5G Spectrum Frequencies in India
  4. Uber Hikes Trip Fares by 12 Percent in Delhi-NCR to Lessen Impact of Rising Fuel Prices on Drivers
  5. Oppo F17, Oppo A73 Getting Android12-Based ColorOS 12 Beta Update in India, Vietnam
  6. Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Casts The Adam Project's Walker Scobell in the Lead: Report
  7. Ironheart Finds Its Directors in Brown Girls' Sam Bailey, Blindspotting's Angela Barnes: Report
  8. TikTok Advertisement Revenue to Triple in 2022, Could Exceed Twitter and Snapchat Combined Sales: Report
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for April 27: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Meta Begins Testing Sale of Virtual Goods in Horizon Worlds, Bonus Programme for Creators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.