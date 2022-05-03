Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Dogecoin Slip Further While Ether Most Altcoin Manage to Hold Ground to Begin Week

Bitcoin bulls fear a further plummet in value if profit-taking doesn't stop soon.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 3 May 2022 11:34 IST
Bitcoin, Dogecoin Slip Further While Ether Most Altcoin Manage to Hold Ground to Begin Week

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

Bitcoin is struggling to recover above $38,800 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh)

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has moved farther away from its $40,000 mark target
  • Ether saw nominal gains despite BTC slip up
  • Both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu saw dips to begin the week

Bitcoin hasn't been performing too well over the past few days and this week seems no different yet if Monday's trade patterns are anything to go by. With news of the US Federal Reserve hiking its interest rates soon weighing heavy on the minds of traders, BTC's price has been in the red despite minor signs of resilience. In terms of value, Bitcoin continues to fall below the $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) mark across exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase and Binance. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin has dipped by 0.5 percent in the past 24 hours and stands at $41,005 (roughly Rs. 31.5 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

On global exchanges, the price of Bitcoin stands at $38,477 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) falling by 0.45 percent in value over the past 24 hours. As per CoinGecko data, BTC has fallen by 4.9 percent in value week-to-day.

Ether in the meantime did manage substantial gains despite a general loss of steam in the wider crypto market. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $3,037 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $2,847 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh), where the coin has added 0.34 percent over the past 24 hours.

CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency's value is still a fair bit in the red week-to-day at 5.2 percent.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most of the better-known altcoins managed to chart minimal gains despite a 0.16 dip in the global crypto market cap. Monero, Polkadot, and Polygon were among the only better known altcoins to mark dips, while Cardano, Avalanche, Cardano, Terra, and Binance Coin all posted gains.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also saw dips on the day with Dogecoin slipping to $0.14 (roughly Rs. 11.5) after losing 1.22 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000022 (roughly Rs. 0.0016), down by 3.03 percent over the past day.

Working towards better crypto regulation, India on Monday mandated a five-year data storage period for crypto exchanges operating in the nation. All virtual asset service providers will essentially have to store customer information they get via their KYC identification forms for Indian users.

The rule also applies to all firms providing Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to Indians. The law has been brought in by India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). It also instructs concerned companies to report any threat or compromise to security networks within six hours of identification.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Apex Legends Mobile Coming to Android, iOS Later in May

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Dogecoin Slip Further While Ether Most Altcoin Manage to Hold Ground to Begin Week
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  2. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  3. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  4. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow: Top Phones, Electronics Deals
  6. Government Urges Users to Update Google Chrome Over Security Issues
  7. iQoo Neo 6 SE to Feature Samsung-Made E4 OLED Display
  8. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  9. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  10. iPhone SE (2022) Review: Defying Expectations
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Sacks Another AI Researcher, After Internal Battle Over Chip Design Research
  2. Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Will Receive Their Final Update by July
  3. Fake SIM Cards Reportedly Used in Sextortion Cases, Bihar Police Orders Crackdown
  4. Russia Plans to Pull Out of International Space Station Amid Sanctions by US and Allies
  5. Meta Accused of Infringing Its Infinity Logo, Swiss Blockchain Maker Dfinity Files Lawsuit
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Twitter Edit Button Spotted Again, Uncooked Version Suggests Replacing Media Possible
  8. Samsung Says it Expects 40 Percent Share in Premium Mobile Segment in H1 2022 in India
  9. Fast X: Louis Leterrier Reportedly Set to Replace Justin Lin as Director
  10. Yatra Launches New Feature That It Says Will Estimate Carbon Emissions for Flights
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.