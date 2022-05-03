Bitcoin hasn't been performing too well over the past few days and this week seems no different yet if Monday's trade patterns are anything to go by. With news of the US Federal Reserve hiking its interest rates soon weighing heavy on the minds of traders, BTC's price has been in the red despite minor signs of resilience. In terms of value, Bitcoin continues to fall below the $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) mark across exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase and Binance. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin has dipped by 0.5 percent in the past 24 hours and stands at $41,005 (roughly Rs. 31.5 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

On global exchanges, the price of Bitcoin stands at $38,477 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) falling by 0.45 percent in value over the past 24 hours. As per CoinGecko data, BTC has fallen by 4.9 percent in value week-to-day.

Ether in the meantime did manage substantial gains despite a general loss of steam in the wider crypto market. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $3,037 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $2,847 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh), where the coin has added 0.34 percent over the past 24 hours.

CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency's value is still a fair bit in the red week-to-day at 5.2 percent.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most of the better-known altcoins managed to chart minimal gains despite a 0.16 dip in the global crypto market cap. Monero, Polkadot, and Polygon were among the only better known altcoins to mark dips, while Cardano, Avalanche, Cardano, Terra, and Binance Coin all posted gains.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also saw dips on the day with Dogecoin slipping to $0.14 (roughly Rs. 11.5) after losing 1.22 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000022 (roughly Rs. 0.0016), down by 3.03 percent over the past day.

Working towards better crypto regulation, India on Monday mandated a five-year data storage period for crypto exchanges operating in the nation. All virtual asset service providers will essentially have to store customer information they get via their KYC identification forms for Indian users.

The rule also applies to all firms providing Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to Indians. The law has been brought in by India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). It also instructs concerned companies to report any threat or compromise to security networks within six hours of identification.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.