Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Price Tank by Close to 5 Percent as Traders Fail to See Immediate Upside

On-chain data analysis shows that Ether could slide to a lower value if market sentiments don't flip soon enough.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 27 April 2022 11:17 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Price Tank by Close to 5 Percent as Traders Fail to See Immediate Upside

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska

The Bitcoin price is down close to 10 percent already on the weekly charts

Highlights
  • Bitcoin met a fresh decline after failing to clear $40,700
  • Ether fails to clear the $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.3 lakh) mark
  • Monero and Dogecoin were among the biggest losers on the day

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market once again entered a sharp correction after a brutal sell-off on Wall Street on Tuesday. In terms of value, Bitcoin's price failed to stay above the $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) mark across exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase and Binance. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin has dipped by 3.43 percent in the past 24 hours and stands at $40,965 (roughly Rs. 31.5 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

On global exchanges, the price of Bitcoin stands at $38,437 (roughly Rs. 29.5 lakh) falling by 5.06 percent in value over the past 24 hours. As per CoinGecko data, BTC has fallen by 7.5 percent in value week-to-day.

Ether met with a similar shakedown on the day, with on-chain data studied by CoinTelegraph suggesting that there could be more dips in store as the Ethereum network's total value locked (TVL) continues to flatten. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $3,031 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $2,841 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh), where the coin has fallen by 5.21 percent over the past 24 hours.

CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency's value has taken a fairly bad fall over the past week at 8.5 percent over the past week.

As per Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker, BTC and Ether weren't the only big losers on the day as the global crypto market cap fell by a heavy 5.05 percent in the past 24 hours. Monero, Terra, Polkdadot, Polygon, and Cardano were among the biggest losers on the day, while Avalanche, Uniswap, Solana, Cosmos, and Binance Coin also marked losses.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, have also had a dismal day of trading. Dogecoin was flying at one point yesterday before dropping down to a current value of $0.15 (roughly Rs. 11.5) after losing 8.53 percent over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000025 (roughly Rs. 0.002), down by 2.55 percent over the past day.

"Despite prevailing headwinds on the economic front, on a fundamental level, the digital assets space continues to grow at a rapid pace. Most recently, Fidelity rolled out a new 401(k) offering in the US, enabling participants to put a slice of their retirement money into Bitcoin. Spot Bitcoin ETFs are also finally making their debut in Australia this week, offering investors in the country direct access to the crypto. The medium and long-term outlook for crypto remains a bright one, with adoption — both institutional and retail — continuing to increase exponentially," the research team at CoinDCX tells Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, UK-based Standard Chartered Bank also made crypto news headlines on Tuesday announcing its entry into the metaverse. The London-headquartered lender has purchased a chunk of virtual real estate in the Mega City district of The Sandbox metaverse. In the digital world, this area is reportedly a culture hub inspired by talents from Hong Kong. The move is initiated by SC Ventures, the innovation, fintech investment, and ventures arm of the Standard Chartered Bank. The financial giant is looking to expand services and experiences for its customers.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Poco Watch, Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition TWS Earbuds Launched

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Price Tank by Close to 5 Percent as Traders Fail to See Immediate Upside
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Pad 5, and Smart TV 5A India Launch Today: Watch Live
  3. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  4. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  5. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  6. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  7. PS Plus India Pricing for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential Tiers Revealed
  8. Moto G82 Spotted on Certification Site, Tipping Design, Specifications
  9. Poco F4 GT to Launch Today: How Watch to Livestream, Expected Price, More
  10. Google Files Pixel Watch Trademark; Live Images Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Expects Double-Digit Growth for This Year as Demand for Cloud Computing Services Rise
  2. Bitcoin, Ether Price Tank by Close to 5 Percent as Traders Fail to See Immediate Upside
  3. Poco Watch, Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition TWS Earbuds Launched
  4. The Batman 2: Robert Pattinson, Director Matt Reeves to Return for Sequel That's Now Official
  5. SpaceX Set to Launch Another Crew Dragon Capsule Carrying 4 Astronauts to ISS for NASA
  6. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. DJI Temporarily Suspends Operations in Russia and Ukraine
  8. Elon Musk to Pay $1 Billion Termination Fee if Twitter Deal Falls Through
  9. Tesla Loses $126 Billion in Value Over Musk-Twitter Deal Funding Concern
  10. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Is the Title for the Third Movie in Animated Spider-Verse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.