Bitcoin Slips to Four-Month Low as Crypto Market Continues to Follow 'Risk Asset' Pattern

The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value has now fallen by 50 percent since its peak in November last year.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 9 May 2022 11:51 IST
Bitcoin Slips to Four-Month Low as Crypto Market Continues to Follow 'Risk Asset' Pattern

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

The world’s first digital token is trading at its lowest level since 24 January

Highlights
  • Bitcoin's value could head even lower in the coming days
  • Ether has slipped closer to $2,600 mark
  • Both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also dropped in value

Bitcoin has witnessed a sharp fall in value yet again following dips through Saturday and Sunday as equity markets across the world also saw a considerable slump during the same time frame. In terms of value, Bitcoin was moving closer to the $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) mark on early Thursday across exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance. However, at the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin has dropped to a level which is its lowest since January. Over the past 24 hours alone, BTC has fallen by 2.41 percent and stands at $36,004 (roughly Rs. 27.5 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

On global exchanges, the price of Bitcoin stands at $34,100 (roughly Rs. 26 lakh) dropping by 1.9 percent in value over the past 24 hours. As per CoinGecko data, BTC's value has now dropped by 12.4 percent week-to-day.

Ether shares a similar plight with a considerable drop. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $2,661 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $2,491 (roughly Rs. 1.9 lakh), where the coin has dropped 2.54 percent over the past 24 hours.

CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency's value has also dropped in terms of week-to-day performance by 12.7 percent.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most of the better-known altcoins have all dropped in value — barring a couple — as the global crypto market cap dropped by 2.15 percent over the past 24 hours. TRON, and Monero are the only cryptocurrencies to have gained in value. While Uniswap, Cosmos, Avalanche, Cardano, Chainlink, Polygon, Terra, and Solana have all dropped in value.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also saw dips with Dogecoin moving up to $0.13 (roughly Rs. 10) after dropping 1.93 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000019 (roughly Rs. 0.0014), down by 4.77 percent over the past day.

Crypto enthusiasts had been hoping that digital assets might offer a hedge against inflation and other macro forces that can roil share markets. But Bitcoin's ‘digital gold' billing has failed to live up to those hopes this year.

While gold prices have come back sharply from their March peak, the yellow metal remains up 2.6 percent in 2022, compared to the 29 percent loss in the Bitcoin price. Indeed, cryptos have been behaving much more like risk assets than haven assets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, for example, is also down 23.3 percent year-to-date.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
