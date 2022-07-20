Technology News
loading

Profits Return to BTC, ETH; Market Cap of Crypto Sector Exceeds $1 Trillion

As per Binance and CoinMarketCap BTC has opened trading today at around $23,317 (roughly Rs. 18.66 lakh) with a price hike of around five percent.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 20 July 2022 10:38 IST
Profits Return to BTC, ETH; Market Cap of Crypto Sector Exceeds $1 Trillion

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Worldspectrum

The current market valuation of the crypto sector stands at $1.061 trillion

Highlights
  • The overall crypto market has grown with majority coins seeing gains
  • After weeks, BTC has come close to costing almost $24,000
  • Even DOGE and SHIB saw substantial magnitudes of gains

Majority cryptocurrencies opened with gains on Wednesday, July 20, giving the crypto price charts a healthy glow of green. With profits of 6.10 percent, BTC swelled up in value to touch the rate of $23,917 (roughly Rs. 19 lakh), as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. The oldest cryptocurrency in the world is also seeing gains on international exchanges. As per Binance and CoinMarketCap for instance, BTC has opened trading today at around $23,317 (roughly Rs. 18.66 lakh) with a price hike of around five percent. This is the first time in months that BTC has come close to costing almost $24,000 (roughly Rs. 19.18 lakh).

Slightly smaller than Bitcoin's, but gains also came to Ether as the altcoin grew in value by 3.80 percent. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, ETH's current value stands at $1,610 (roughly Rs. 1.28 lakh).

All popular stablecoins including Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD saw gains.

Cardano Ripple, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon also emerged among gainers today.

In fact, even Dogecoin and Shiba Inu grew by over five percent and six percent respectively.

Currently, DOGE is trading at $0.071 (roughly Rs. 5.70) and SHIB is priced $0.000013 (roughly Rs. 0.001006).

While most altcoins are clearly on the route to recovery from the recent market slump, Terra has failed to break out of its crashed frame. Terra's LUNA token has been seeing more losses than gains.

Among a small number of loss-making cryptocurrencies, SushiSwap, DogeFi, Bitcoin Hedge, and Underdog marked their respective presence.

After weeks, the market cap of the crypto sector has finally exceeded the trillion-dollar mark. Currently, the market valuation of the crypto sector stands at $1.061 trillion (roughly Rs. 84,88,445 crore).

In other related development, the price of ApeCoin has been showing persistent growth after Yuga Labs' Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) opened its Otherside metaverse for business and invited 4,300 “Voyagers” who had bought ‘Otherdeeds' (digital land deeds) for a first-look tech demo and tour last Saturday.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Polygon, Cryptocurrency, Stablecoin, Tether, Binance USD, USD Coin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Dogefi, Terra, SushiSwap, Bitcoin Hedge, Underdog, Solana
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google to Cut Play Store Fees, Allow Developers to Use Rival Payment Systems: All Details

Related Stories

Profits Return to BTC, ETH; Market Cap of Crypto Sector Exceeds $1 Trillion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Green Tint Issue: Software Update Soon, Says Company
  3. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  4. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  6. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  7. Ather 450X Gen 3 With Upgraded Dashboard Launched in India: Details
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo T1x Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T1x With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications
  2. IIT Guwahati Develops Optimised Voltage Control Approach to Utilise Solar Energy for EV Charging
  3. Netflix Loses Nearly 1 Million Subscribers in Q2 2022, Says Strong Dollar Hit Revenue From Foreign Users
  4. Lightyear Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for August 3
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version India Release Date Set for September 2
  6. Twitter Gets Fast-Tracked Elon Musk Trial Over $44 Billion Deal; Delay Threatens Irreparable Harm, Judge Says
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Confirmed for August 10, Reservations Open for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4
  8. Shopify Partners With YouTube to Tap Into Growing Pool of Content Creators
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Green Tint Issue: Handful of Customers Impacted, Software Update Soon, Says Company
  10. Profits Return to BTC, ETH; Market Cap of Crypto Sector Exceeds $1 Trillion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.