Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Briefly Hits $22,000 Before Dropping Off While Ether Begins 'Merge' Week on a Slump

The global crypto market cap saw a rise of 0.53 percent in the last 24 hours.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 September 2022 15:30 IST
Bitcoin Briefly Hits $22,000 Before Dropping Off While Ether Begins 'Merge' Week on a Slump

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

A rally in Bitcoin is cooling as traders await US inflation data

Highlights
  • Bitcoin managed to briefly scale beyond the $22,000 mark
  • Ether's prices began the week with a minor dip
  • Most altcoins saw minor gains after a positive weekend showing

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, rose as much as 3.3 percent at one point on early Monday, briefly scaling $22,000 (roughly Rs. 17.5 lakh) before falling back yet again. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin has witnessed a rise of over 0.5 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now hovering around the $21,700 (roughly Rs. 17.3 lakh) mark across global exchanges, while Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch and CoinDCX value BTC at $22,572 (roughly Rs. 17.98 lakh), 0.72 percent higher than that on Sunday morning.

On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance, the price of Bitcoin stands at $21,708 (roughly Rs. 17.3 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value is currently 8.8 percent higher than where it stood last Friday.

Heading into 'Merge' week, Ether has continued its upward trajectory over the weekend although come early Monday, the price has seen a bit of a dip. As things stand, Ether is valued at $1,826 (roughly Rs. 1.45 lakh) across Indian exchanges while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $1,728 (roughly Rs. 1.37 lakh), where the cryptocurrency's value has slipped up by 2.05 percent over the past 24 hours.

Ether's showing over the weekend sees the cryptocurrency's value remain a lot higher than where it was last week, [CoinGecko data] (https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/ethereum) suggests that the world's second-largest crypto asset has moved up 10 percent in value week-on-week.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most major altcoins have had a mixed showing to begin the week. The global crypto market capitalisation also witnessed a rise of 0.53 percent through late Thursday and early Friday.

Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Cardano, Polygon, TRON, and BNB all saw minor losses over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Uniswap, Monero, Avalanche, and Chainlink saw minor gains.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also followed most altcoins with minor ups to show for. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.06 (roughly Rs. 5.4) after losing 1.37 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000013 (roughly Rs. 0.001035), up 1.69 percent over the past day.

"The crypto market cap is at $1.09 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,09,000 crore) with Bitcoin gaining traction and touching $22,000 (roughly Rs. 17.5 lakh) by surpassing resistance of the prices held last 2 weeks ago. With the Ethereum merge expected around September 13-15, ETH gained significantly and returned 9.4 percent over the last week. DeFi is leading the sectoral returns with weekly growth of 15 percent due to a higher utilisation rate in lending and borrowing platforms, as more and more users continue to borrow Ethereum in anticipation of potential ETH 2.0 airdrops," the research team at CoinDCX tells Gadgets 360.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Moto E22 Alleged Renders Surface Online, Hint at Dual Rear Camera Setup: Report

Related Stories

Bitcoin Briefly Hits $22,000 Before Dropping Off While Ether Begins 'Merge' Week on a Slump
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the Teaser for Kajol-Led The Good Wife, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  2. Vivo V25 5G Will Launch in India on September 15: Details
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: All Details
  4. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  6. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  7. Realme C33 Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  8. Oppo F21s Pro Series Set to Debut in India on September 15: Details
  9. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Working on iPhone Subscription Service, Could Launch by Year End: Mark Gurman
  2. Ambrane Glares With Inbuilt Speakers, 7-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  3. Future Assassin’s Creed Games Might Not Be 150-Hour RPGs, Prices Reflect the Scale of the Project: Report
  4. Latest Android Beta Teases Clear Calling, Spatial Audio; Pixel Tablet Also Tipped
  5. Bitcoin Briefly Hits $22,000 Before Dropping Off While Ether Begins 'Merge' Week on a Slump
  6. Moto E22 Alleged Renders Surface Online, Hint at Dual Rear Camera Setup: Report
  7. Realme GT Neo 3T Unboxing Images Shared Ahead of Launch, to Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display: Details
  8. Amazon India Announces 50 Percent Fee Cut for New Sellers Ahead of Upcoming Festive Season Sales
  9. National Treasure: Edge of History: Harvey Keitel Leads a New Generation of Treasure Hunters
  10. NASA Replaces Leaking Fuel Seals on Artemis I SLS Rocket Ahead of Planned September 23 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.