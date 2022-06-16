Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Rallies Past $22,000 as US Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75 Percent

The global crypto market cap saw a rise of 4.65 percent in the last 24 hours.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 16 June 2022 13:20 IST
Bitcoin Rallies Past $22,000 as US Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75 Percent

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Bitcoin and most major altcoin managed to rally following the Fed rate hike

Highlights
  • Bitcoin continues to hold fort rallying up to $22,000 mark
  • Ether has now climbed up to $1,200 levels
  • Monero is the only major altcoin to see red on early Friday

Crypto investors were understandably spooked on late Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve announced monetary tightening measures and raised interest rates by 0.75 percent. In reaction to the rate hike, the price of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation initially slipped to almost $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15.5 lakh) levels before mounting a recovery. As things stand, BTC's price is hovering around the $22,200 (roughly Rs. 17.25 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber values Bitcoin at $23,598 (roughly Rs. 18.3 lakh), up by 4.54 percent in the past 24 hours.

On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance the price of Bitcoin stands at $22,221 (roughly Rs. 17.3 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value is currently in the red by 27 percent week-to-day.

While Bitcoin managed a bit of a recovery, Ether has followed suite too. The second most popular cryptocurrency has had a tough week with values falling to near $1,100 (roughly Rs. 85,000) mark, but early Friday did bring some gains along the way. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $1,276 (roughly Rs. 99,000) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $1,201 (roughly Rs. 93,300), where the cryptocurrency has gained 4.93 percent over the past 24 hours.

Despite Ether's upside over the past 24 hours the cryptocurrency's value remains in the red by over 34 percent when compared to last week's value, as per CoinGecko data.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals a similar story for most major altcoins too — as the global crypto market capitalisation rose by 4.65 percent in the last 24 hours. BNB, Polkadot, Avalanche, Solana, Uniswap, and Chainlink have all gained in value while Monero was the only exception.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin saw big gains too during the recovery. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.06 (roughly Rs. 5) after gaining more than 13 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.0000089 (roughly Rs. 0.000694), up by 5.79 percent over the past day.

"In hopes of dampening inflation, the US Federal Reserve hiked benchmark interest rates by 0.75 percent, the highest in 28 years, igniting fears of its broader global ramifications. Bitcoin rallied shortly after the announcement, peaking above the $21,000 (roughly Rs. 16.3 lakh) mark and reinforcing its position as a notable asset to hedge against times of uncertainty. Noting some recovery from the world's largest cryptocurrency, BTC eased from an 18-month low as altcoins rally and the crypto market stabilises after a tumultuous week. Despite the bearish market, the slight recovery is evidence of the continued optimism of the long-term value of digital assets," the research team at CoinDCX tells Gadgets 360.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
TRAI Issues New Guidelines for CAS, SMS Testing and Certification Process for Broadcasting Sector

Related Stories

Bitcoin Rallies Past $22,000 as US Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75 Percent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  3. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Bitcoin Rallies Past $22,000 as US Federal Reserve Ups Interest Rate
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  7. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  8. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  9. Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edited With Stainless Steel Body, Ultra HD Display Launched: Details
  2. Bitcoin Rallies Past $22,000 as US Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75 Percent
  3. TRAI Issues New Guidelines for CAS, SMS Testing and Certification Process for Broadcasting Sector
  4. Realme C30 Launch Date in India Set for June 20, Key Specifications Confirmed
  5. Audi's E-Tron's Used Batteries to Be Deployed in Numan’s E-Rickshaws Scheduled to Launch Next Year
  6. Tecno Pova Neo 5G Spotted on IMEI Database, Hints at India Launch: Report
  7. Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G Global Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE May Be Cancelled, No New Fan Edition Devices in the Future: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Soon as Phone Teased on Flipkart
  10. Josh Andrés Rivera Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.