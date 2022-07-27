Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Steadies Around $21,000 Ahead of Yet Another Possible Fed Rate Increase

The global crypto market cap saw a dip of 0.01 percent in the last 24 hours.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 27 July 2022 11:44 IST
Bitcoin Steadies Around $21,000 Ahead of Yet Another Possible Fed Rate Increase

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Petre Barlea

Bitcoin has continued its downward trend from last week’s high

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has lately found it difficult to push past the $22,000 mark
  • Ether continues to hover around the $1,400 to $1,500 mark
  • Monero, TRON and BNB managed minor gains

Bitcoin sank to a one-week low, impacted by general investor reluctance to do much ahead of a looming Federal Reserve interest-rate hike and amid harsher regulatory scrutiny of the cryptocurrency sector. The value of Bitcoin witnessed a 0.01 percent dip in the last 24 hours with its price now close to the $21,080 (roughly Rs. 16.9 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber values BTC at $22,320 (roughly Rs. 17.86 lakh), down by 1.33 percent in the past 24 hours. On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance the price of Bitcoin stands at $21,084 (roughly Rs. 16.87 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value is currently down by 9.6 percent week-to-day.

Ether, meanwhile, hasn't been having the best of weeks either. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $1,518 (roughly Rs. 1.21 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $1,429 (roughly Rs. 1.14 lakh), where the cryptocurrency has actually moved up by roughly a meagre 0.18 percent over the past 24 hours.

Ether's poor showing this week sees the cryptocurrency's value switch over to red by close to 7 percent when compared to its value last Wednesday, as per CoinGecko data.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals a bit of a mixed bag among altcoins. The global crypto market capitalisation meanwhile witnessed a dip of 0.01 percent through Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Cosmos, Solana, Polygon, Stellar, Avalanche, Cardano, and Chainlink all saw minor dips in value while BNB, TRON, and Monero managed to swim against the tide and register gains in the last 24 hours.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin were also a bit of a mixed bag. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.06 (roughly Rs. 5.39) after losing some 0.02 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000011 (roughly Rs. 0.000909), up by 1.11 percent over the past day.

Equity markets were mostly lower in the US and Europe. The retreat has put a dent in expectations for a sustained Bitcoin rebound and returned the token to a trading range between roughly $19,000 (roughly Rs. 15.2 lakh) and $22,000 (roughly Rs. 17.6 lakh). Risk appetite is generally on the back foot before an expected 75 basis-point Fed rate increase on Wednesday which is part of a tightening cycle that's sapping liquidity.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
US May Exempt Crypto Transactions Under $50 From Taxes Under New Bipartisan Bill
Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today

Related Stories

Bitcoin Steadies Around $21,000 Ahead of Yet Another Possible Fed Rate Increase
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  4. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  5. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  6. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Camera Sensor Tipped: All Details
  8. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Poco F4 5G Review: Is It a Serious Contender?
  10. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Codes to Drop Next Week
  2. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Adani Bid Rs. 1.45 Lakh Crore for 5G Spectrum on Opening Day
  3. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, ROG Flow X16 Laptops With AMD Ryzen 6000 Processors Launched in India
  4. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  5. Amazon Prime Membership Fees See Double-Digit Hike in Five European Countries: All Details
  6. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Finds Director in Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton: Report
  7. Bitcoin Steadies Around $21,000 Ahead of Yet Another Possible Fed Rate Increase
  8. US May Exempt Crypto Transactions Under $50 From Taxes Under New Bipartisan Bill
  9. Oppo K10 Vitality Edition With Snapdragon 778 SoC, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Instagram Head Responds to Criticism Over TikTok-Style Video Layout as Meta Heads for First-Ever Revenue Drop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.