The crypto market is currently going through a period of heightened volatility as global economic conditions continue to worsen amid a backdrop of rising inflation and interest rates leading to a further drop in value for Bitcoin. As things stand, the price of the world largest cryptocurrency by market value is hovering around the $20,300 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber values Bitcoin at $21,468 (roughly Rs. 16.85 lakh), down by 2.71 percent in the past 24 hours.

On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance the price of Bitcoin stands at $20,373 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value is currently in the red by 2.2 percent week-to-day.

While Bitcoin continues to suffer alongside traditional markets, Ether saw dips on the day too. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $1,216 (roughly Rs. 95,500) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $1,154 (roughly Rs. 90,600), where the cryptocurrency has dropped by 2.85 percent over the past 24 hours.

Ether's price movement over the past 24 hours sees the cryptocurrency's value hover around the same mark as last week, as per CoinGecko data.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most major altcoins saw substantial losses over the past day — as the global crypto market capitalisation saw a dip of 2.65 percent in the last 24 hours. BNB, Polkadot, Avalanche, Solana, and Chainlink all marked losses, while Polygon held up as one of the only major altcoins to hold its value.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have also witnessed major dips on the day. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.07 (roughly Rs. 5.5) after losing more than 6.39 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.00001 (roughly Rs. 0.00082), down by 7.45 percent over the past day.

"Markets wavered and stocks fell, losing earlier gains as the US Federal Reserve affirmed more rate hikes to counter recession fears. The renewed uncertainties had a ripple effect on crypto sending Bitcoin down to the reds and other leading cryptocurrencies following suit. While this is not ideal, Bitcoin — recently reaffirmed as a commodity by the US Securities and Exchange Commission's Chair Gary Gensler — could potentially be a safe haven for investors to hedge against the anticipated uncertainties," the research team at CoinDCX tells Gadgets 360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.