Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Falls to $20,300 While Most Altcoins See a Drop in Value Barring Polygon

The global crypto market cap saw a dip of 2.65 percent in the last 24 hours.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 29 June 2022 12:38 IST
Bitcoin Falls to $20,300 While Most Altcoins See a Drop in Value Barring Polygon

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Digital Designer

Cryptocurrencies have suffered this year amid Federal Reserve rate hikes and stubbornly high inflation

Highlights
  • Bitcoin continues to stick around the $20,000 mark
  • Ether has dropped back to hover around the $1,150 mark
  • Polygon managed to hold its value despite a minor drop

The crypto market is currently going through a period of heightened volatility as global economic conditions continue to worsen amid a backdrop of rising inflation and interest rates leading to a further drop in value for Bitcoin. As things stand, the price of the world largest cryptocurrency by market value is hovering around the $20,300 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber values Bitcoin at $21,468 (roughly Rs. 16.85 lakh), down by 2.71 percent in the past 24 hours.

On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance the price of Bitcoin stands at $20,373 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value is currently in the red by 2.2 percent week-to-day.

While Bitcoin continues to suffer alongside traditional markets, Ether saw dips on the day too. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $1,216 (roughly Rs. 95,500) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $1,154 (roughly Rs. 90,600), where the cryptocurrency has dropped by 2.85 percent over the past 24 hours.

Ether's price movement over the past 24 hours sees the cryptocurrency's value hover around the same mark as last week, as per CoinGecko data.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most major altcoins saw substantial losses over the past day — as the global crypto market capitalisation saw a dip of 2.65 percent in the last 24 hours. BNB, Polkadot, Avalanche, Solana, and Chainlink all marked losses, while Polygon held up as one of the only major altcoins to hold its value.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have also witnessed major dips on the day. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.07 (roughly Rs. 5.5) after losing more than 6.39 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.00001 (roughly Rs. 0.00082), down by 7.45 percent over the past day.

"Markets wavered and stocks fell, losing earlier gains as the US Federal Reserve affirmed more rate hikes to counter recession fears. The renewed uncertainties had a ripple effect on crypto sending Bitcoin down to the reds and other leading cryptocurrencies following suit. While this is not ideal, Bitcoin — recently reaffirmed as a commodity by the US Securities and Exchange Commission's Chair Gary Gensler — could potentially be a safe haven for investors to hedge against the anticipated uncertainties," the research team at CoinDCX tells Gadgets 360.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
'Influencer' Is Now a Popular Career Choice for Young People – Here's What You Should Know About the Creator Economy's Dark Side

Related Stories

Bitcoin Falls to $20,300 While Most Altcoins See a Drop in Value Barring Polygon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Price Surfaces Ahead of July 12 Launch
  6. Nokia G11 Plus With 90Hz Display, 3-Day Battery Life Now Official
  7. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  8. Watch Farhan Akhtar in the Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Trailer
  9. Future Retail Deal: NCLT Reserves Order on Amazon Appeal Against BoI's Plea
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Receiving Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update With June 2022 Security Patch
  2. Vivo T1x India Launch Tipped to Be Imminent: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel 7 Series May Get 4K Selfie Video, Google Camera 8.5 APK Teardown Tips
  4. The Electric Slate: Millie Bobby Brown, Avengers Endgame Directors Set Next Movie at Netflix
  5. Lenovo Legion Halo With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Appears on Geekbench, Tips Specifications
  6. Thor Love and Thunder: Christian Bale’s Children Made Him Take Up Marvel Movie Despite Scheduling Conflicts
  7. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Renders Surface, Hands-on Images Leaked Again
  8. Facebook Testing New Features For Groups With Discord-Like Audio Channels: Details
  9. Bitcoin Falls to $20,300 While Most Altcoins See a Drop in Value Barring Polygon
  10. US Millennials Picking Crypto Assets Over Mutual Funds for Investments: Alto Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.