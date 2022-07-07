The price of the most valuable crypto by market value has been hovering around the $20,500 (roughly Rs. 16.2 lakh) mark over the past day, staying above the key support level of $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15.8 lakh) for the third consecutive day. Before a late weekend surge, Bitcoin had dropped below the psychologically significant milestone of the previous week. As things stand, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value is hovering around the $20,300 (roughly Rs. 16.05 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber values Bitcoin at $20,801 (roughly Rs. 16.45 lakh), up by 0.55 percent in the past 24 hours.

On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance the price of Bitcoin stands at $20,323 (roughly Rs. 16.08 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value is currently down up 1.3 percent week-to-day.

Ether, meanwhile, witnessed a minor rise in value too. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $1,173 (roughly Rs. 92,800) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $1,174 (roughly Rs. 93,000), where the cryptocurrency has gained 3.03 percent over the past 24 hours.

Ether's price movement over the past few days has pushed the cryptocurrency's value to a 7.1 percent upside when compared to last week, as per CoinGecko data.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that a number of better-known altcoin marked gains over the past day although a few have witnessed some dips too — as the global crypto market capitalisation saw a rise of 1.15 percent in the last 24 hours.

BNB, Solana, Polygon, Stellar, Avalanche, and Cardano all marked gains while Polkadot, TRON, Uniswap, and Cosmos marked minor dips on the day.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have also witnessed minimal ups on the day. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.06 (roughly Rs. 5.5) after gaining some 0.61 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000011 (roughly Rs. 0.000848), up by 0.59 percent over the past day.

The biggest story in the crypto industry this week so far has been Voyager Digital's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, which will allow the company to restructure with the goal of repaying at least some of its creditors.

Just a few days after cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital filed for chapter 15 protection in conjunction with an ongoing liquidation operation that was ordered by a court in the British Virgin Islands.

The crypto industry has been shaken by a series of collapses in recent months including the failure of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD, large US-based lender Celsius network pausing withdrawals, and Singapore-based crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital entering into liquidation.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.