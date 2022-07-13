Technology News
Bitcoin Slips Below $20,000 While Ether, Major Altcoins Suffer Minor Slips

The global crypto market cap saw a dip of 1.63 percent in the last 24 hours.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 13 July 2022 12:25 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Olya Kobsuseva

Most major altcoins saw minor dips through the last 24 hours although the slips haven't been sharp

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has dropped below the $20,000 mark although not by much
  • Ether has dipped below the $1,150 mark
  • Major altcoins saw minor dips through Tuesday and early Wednesday

The global crypto market has continued to face bearishness shedding further over the last day. Bitcoin has also continued lows as it receded more than 4 percent in 24 hours. The price has been close to the $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) mark since the beginning of the week with bears now successfully lowering the price of BTC even further. As things stand, the price of the world largest cryptocurrency by market value is hovering around the $19,500 (roughly Rs. 15.5 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber values Bitcoin at $20,286 (roughly Rs. 16.16 lakh), down by 4.25 percent in the past 24 hours.

On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance the price of Bitcoin stands at $19,502 (roughly Rs. 15.53 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value is currently down by 3.5 percent week-to-day.

Ether, meanwhile, hasn't had a good run either. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $1,135 (roughly Rs. 90,500) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $1,057 (roughly Rs. 84,300), where the cryptocurrency has lost roughly 2.51 percent over the past 24 hours.

Ether's dip over the past week sees the cryptocurrency's value dip to a 6.8 percent low when compared to its value last Wednesday, as per CoinGecko data.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reflects much of what we see with BTC and ETH at the moment with almost all of better-known altcoins marking minor losses — as the global crypto market capitalisation saw a dip of 1.63 percent through Tuesday and early Wednesday.

BNB, Solana, Polygon, Stellar, Avalanche, Cardano, Monero, Chainlink, Uniswap, and Cosmos have all marked minor dips in value over the past day.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have also witnessed dips through Tuesday. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.06 (roughly Rs. 5.14) after losing some 2.14 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000011 (roughly Rs. 0.00086), down by 2.71 percent over the past day.

With US inflation data slated to be out later today, Bitcoin and the rest of the leading cryptocurrencies appear to have settled into a holding pattern with more volatility expected over the course of the week.

The bear markets of Bitcoin and other risky assets of the past reveal that a sell-off is usually followed by a prolonged sideways move but not a V-shaped rebound. Moreover, a final reversal is often preceded by a capitulation that makes assets ridiculously cheap, which we have yet to see.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
