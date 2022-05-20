Technology News
loading

BTC Exceeds $30,000 in Value as Overall Crypto Price Chart Reflect Gains for Most Cryptocurrencies

BTC price stands at around $30,140 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh) on international exchanges.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 20 May 2022 11:22 IST
BTC Exceeds $30,000 in Value as Overall Crypto Price Chart Reflect Gains for Most Cryptocurrencies

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The overall market cap of the crypto sector stands at $1.27 trillion

Highlights
  • Polkadot saw gains
  • Elrond, Avalanche saw dips
  • Terra continues to trade lowly

After being red in losses for most of this week, the crypto price charts seem to be jumping back to health at a gradual pace. Bitcoin on Friday, May 20, opened trading at $31,728 (roughly Rs. 24.5 lakh) with minor gains of 2.60 percent as per Indian exchange Coinswitch Kuber. Gains of over three percent also added to Bitcoin values on international exchanges. Its price currently stands around $30,140 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh) on exchanges such as Binance and CoinMarketCap.

Ether followed Bitcoin up the price ladder. ETH saw gains of 2.43 percent that rose its value to $2,124 (roughly Rs. 1.65 lakh), Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker showed.

As for now, both of the top two cryptocurrencies are a long way from their last All Time Highs of $67,567 (roughly Rs. 52 lakh) and $4,812 (roughly Rs. 3.75 lakh) that they respectively attained in November last year.

Meanwhile, other altcoins that kickstarted the weekend with gains include Binance Coin, Ripple, and Polkadot.

Surprisingly, profits also found their way to meme-based Dogecoin and its rival Shiba Inu.

A bunch of stablecoins however, did see small but significant losses. These include Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD.

In fact, altcoins such as Solana, Avalanche, and Elrond also found themselves affected with minor losses.

Terra, after its recent, rather harrowing downfall from being the eight largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap, is trading at $0.00014 (roughly Rs. 0.010777).

The overall market cap of the crypto sector stands at $1.27 trillion (roughly Rs. 9,90,70,706 crore) as per CoinMarketCap.

More investments are coming to the crypto sector, despite its recent slowdown.

In a bid to accelerate research and development in this consumer-centric industry, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has pledged a fund of $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,661 crore).

In its recent ‘State of Crypto' report, a16z had acknowledged that the route for growth for the crypto sector is tough. Despite the coming turbulent days, the firm has been opening floodgates of investments in the crypto and blockchain-based sectors.

Meta has also filed for a patent to operate ‘Meta Pay', a crypto-supporting online payments service.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Solana, Avalanche, Elrond, Terra
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Daredevil Season 4 in the Works at Disney+, With Matt Corman and Chris Ord as Writers: Report

Related Stories

BTC Exceeds $30,000 in Value as Overall Crypto Price Chart Reflect Gains for Most Cryptocurrencies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  3. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  5. TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched in India: Details
  6. Vivo TWS 2 ANC, TWS 2e Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  7. Huawei Watch Fit 2 Launched in Three Models: Details Here
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Set to Debut on May 24
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. BTC Exceeds $30,000 in Value as Overall Crypto Price Chart Reflect Gains for Most Cryptocurrencies
  2. Daredevil Season 4 in the Works at Disney+, With Matt Corman and Chris Ord as Writers: Report
  3. Boeing's Starliner Capsule Encountered Propulsion Troubles On Its Way to ISS, Says NASA
  4. Twitter Says Will Step Up Fight Against Misinformation on Platform With New Policy
  5. Elon Musk Says Tesla Always on his Mind, Not Distracted by Twitter Deal
  6. Moto G42 Renders Leak on Twitter, Tipped to Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Android 12
  7. Acer Aspire Vero Expanded With 2 New Laptops, Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition With 3D Viewing Debuts
  8. Russia Legalising Bitcoin for Payments Only a Matter of Time, Says Minister of Industry and Trade
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy Note 10 Series Start Receiving May 2022 Security Update: Report
  10. NASA's International Space Station Lab Develops Ultracold Atomic Bubbles, Paves New Way for Quantum Research
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.