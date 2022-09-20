Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Claws Back to $19,300 While Ether Begins Week Post 'Merge' on a High

The global crypto market cap saw a rise of 2.56 percent in the last 24 hours

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 20 September 2022 14:20 IST
Bitcoin Claws Back to $19,300 While Ether Begins Week Post 'Merge' on a High

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Förtsch

Cryptocurrency prices today rose with Bitcoin trading above the $19,000 (roughly Rs. 15.14 lakh) mark

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has been trying to regain the $20,000 mark
  • Ether's price rose for the first time after the 'Merge' event
  • Barring Polkadot most major altcoin saw minor gains

Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market saw a bit of a bounce in prices on Tuesday as riskier asset classes were back in flavour ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting later in the day. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin has witnessed a rise of 2.85 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $19,300 (roughly Rs. 15.38 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch and CoinDCX value BTC at $21,084 (roughly Rs. 16.8 lakh), 0.82 percent higher than that on Monday morning.

On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance the price of Bitcoin stands at $19,353 (roughly Rs. 15.42 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value now sit 13.5 percent lower than where it stood last Tuesday.

Ether has also seen a rise through early Tuesday after being on a spiral since the 'Merge'. Ether is currently up by close to 4 percent over the past 24 hours, trading in the $1,350 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh) range across global exchanges. Meanwhile on Indian exchanges, ETH is valued at $1,493 (roughly Rs. 1.19 lakh) where values are up by 3.18 percent over the past day.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most major altcoins had a similar upside over the past day. The global crypto market capitalisation also witnessed a rise of 2.56 percent through late Monday and early Tuesday.

Cosmos, Solana, Cardano, Polygon, TRON, Uniswap, Monero, Avalanche, Chainlink, and BNB all saw heavy gains over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin picked up their prices too. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.05 (roughly Rs. 4.65) after adding 2.44 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000011 (roughly Rs. 0.000868), up 1.33 percent over the past day.

"Bitcoin breached a major psychological support of $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15.97 lakh) as it tipped towards its 3 month low while there was a 60 percent increase in trading volume due to increased volatility amidst a negative macroeconomic backdrop," the research team at CoinDCX tells Gadgets 360.

"The week started with tumbling in crypto markets due to two broad reasons, the first being the upcoming FOMC meeting this Wednesday where a 100 bps is still on the table with a higher probability of a 75 bps rate hike. Secondly, as the Bitcoin network difficulty reaches an all-time high (32.045t), higher computational power is required to mine Bitcoin which affects the profitability of the miners and creates selling pressure. Amid the bearish price action, 1,26,682 traders representing $417 million (roughly Rs. 3,323 crore) were liquidated in the last 24 hours."

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Google Sued by Online Gaming Firm Winzo for Its New Gaming Policy Involving Real-Money Games

Related Stories

Bitcoin Claws Back to $19,300 While Ether Begins Week Post 'Merge' on a High
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  3. Lava Blaze Pro With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  4. Infinix Zero 55 QLED, X3 50 Smart TVs Launched in India: Details
  5. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  6. Vivo V25 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: See Launch Offers
  7. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  9. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition to Launch in India on September 22
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Claws Back to $19,300 While Ether Begins Week Post 'Merge' on a High
  2. Google Sued by Online Gaming Firm Winzo for Its New Gaming Policy Involving Real-Money Games
  3. Vivo X90 Pro+ Tipped to Support 100W Fast Charging, 1-Inch Primary Camera Sensor: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A14 Reportedly Enter Testing Phase
  5. Lava Blaze Pro With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Kiwi Farms Hacked After Cloudflare, DDoS-Guard Drop Protection; Usernames Passwords Stolen
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Camera Rattling Bug Fix to Be Rolled Out By Apple Next Week: Mark Gurman
  8. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Render Surfaces Online; Tipped to Run Android 13-Based MIUI 14: All Details
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Sale Date Tipped to Be October 18, Pixel Watch Coming on November 4: Report
  10. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on September 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.