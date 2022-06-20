Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Recovers to $20,000 After Hitting New 18-Month Low While Altcoins Cope With Big Weekend Swings

The global crypto market cap saw a rise of 8.2 percent in the last 24 hours.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 20 June 2022 12:49 IST
Bitcoin Recovers to $20,000 After Hitting New 18-Month Low While Altcoins Cope With Big Weekend Swings

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

The sell-off in the crypto market has coincided with an equities slide

Highlights
  • Bitcoin sank by more than 11 percent on Saturday
  • Ether has recovered to near $1,200 levels
  • Most altcoins have recovered to levels at the end of Friday

Bitcoin tumbled to its weakest level in 18 months on Saturday before mounting somewhat of a recovery through Sunday although experts believe that another slide soon could be in the offing, extending a slide on investor worries about growing troubles in the industry and the general pull-back from riskier assets. The price of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation initially slipped to almost $19,618 (roughly Rs. 15.2 lakh) levels on early Monday before mounting a recovery. As things stand, BTC's price is hovering around the $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15.54 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber values Bitcoin at $21,526 (roughly Rs. 16.7 lakh), up by 8.19 percent in the past 24 hours.

On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance the price of Bitcoin stands at $20,007 (roughly Rs. 15.54 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value is currently in the red by 24.7 percent week-to-day.

While Bitcoin managed a bit of hold some ground around the $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15.5 lakh) mark, Ether managed a recovery too. The second most popular cryptocurrency had fallen to around $951 (roughly Rs. 74,000) mark on Saturday before seeing an upside on Sunday. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $1,161 (roughly Rs. 90,000) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $1,081 (roughly Rs. 84,000), where the cryptocurrency has gained 4.93 percent over the past 24 hours.

Despite Ether's upside over the past 24 hours the cryptocurrency's value remains in the red by over 25.7 percent when compared to last week's value, as per CoinGecko data.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals a similar story for most major altcoins too — as the global crypto market capitalisation rose by 8.2 percent in the last 24 hours. BNB, Polkadot, Avalanche, Solana, Uniswap, and Chainlink have all gained in value, recovering from Saturday's dip.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin saw big gains too during the recovery. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.06 (roughly Rs. 5) after gaining more than 10.63 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.0000085 (roughly Rs. 0.000662), up by 3.28 percent over the past day.

"Prices of major cryptocurrencies picked up slightly over the weekend following a week of uncertainty. Despite market turmoil, a recent Bank of America survey of more than 1,000 digital asset users indicated that investors are still optimistic about the future of crypto, with 91 percent of those surveyed saying they will continue buying crypto in the next six months. Analysts have pointed out that there are catalysts in the near future that will help stabilise crypto price – this includes the much anticipated Ethereum merge expected for the later half of this year," the research team at CoinDCX tells Gadgets 360.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Lava Blaze Price in India, Renders, Specifications Tipped, Said to Be Powered by Unisoc SoC

Related Stories

Bitcoin Recovers to $20,000 After Hitting New 18-Month Low While Altcoins Cope With Big Weekend Swings
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Realme C30 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. From Pepsi to Ageas: How These Brands Are Using Deepfake in Their Ads
  5. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  6. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: All Details
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  8. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  9. Realme Q5x With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts
  10. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. World’s Oldest Wildfires Date Back 430 Million Years, Shed Light on Earth’s Flora and Oxygen Levels Then
  2. Game of Thrones Sequel Series, With Jon Snow, in Early Development at HBO: Reports
  3. Bitcoin Recovers to $20,000 After Hitting New 18-Month Low While Altcoins Cope With Big Weekend Swings
  4. Lava Blaze Price in India, Renders, Specifications Tipped, Said to Be Powered by Unisoc SoC
  5. MHA Said to Have Banned 35 WhatsApp Groups for Spreading Fake News on Agnipath Scheme
  6. Elon Musk Reiterates Support for Dogecoin Despite Recently Levied $258 Billion Lawsuit
  7. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme Q5x With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme C30 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. BitOasis UAE Crypto Exchange Says It Has Laid Off Some Staff Due to Sector Turmoil
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.