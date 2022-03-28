Technology News
Bitcoin Moves Into Green Territory for 2022 as Crypto Market Surge Continues

Bitcoin price has risen for six consecutive days and has gained over 14 percent since last Monday.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 28 March 2022 10:59 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Bitcoin and other tokens like Ether have marked a steady climb through March

  • BTC has moved past the $47,000 mark for the first time in 3 months
  • Ether has continued to remain near about the $3,300 mark
  • Dogecoin has posted gains close to 25 percent over a week

Bitcoin and the wider crypto market have moved along further up in terms of value as the weekend saw more gains than most recent weekends. Bitcoin's resurgence over the past couple of weeks. In terms of value, the world's most popular cryptocurrency is finally back in positive territory for the year in what has been a topsy-turvy three months into 2022. At the time of writing Bitcoin is up by 4.10 percent, after recording a 1.12 percent rise through Sunday, and looks strong at $47,188 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

On global exchanges, the price of Bitcoin has made a break for the $47,000 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh) mark at $46,986 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh) moving up by 5.3 percent over the past 24 hours. As per CoinGecko data, Bitcoin has remained in the green over the past week, adding 13.5 percent week-to-day.

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency has made moves over the weekend too, adding 2.07 percent in value through Sunday after a strong showing last week. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $3,313 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $3,306 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh), where the coin has seen a strong 24-hour run to gain 5.34 percent.

CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency's value has moved up by more than 15 percent over the past week and a strong 19 percent in value over the past month.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker paints a similar story for most of the popular altcoins too. The global crypto market cap added another 4.7 percent over the past 24 hours with all of the top digital tokens trading high. Avalanche, Polkadot, Uniswap, and Stellar appear to be carrying the most momentum at press time with Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Binance Coin, and Terra all charting gains.

Meme coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin continued their surge over the weekend too. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.15 (roughly Rs. 11.5) after rising by 4.33 percent in the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000026 (roughly Rs. 0.002), up by 5.15 percent over the past day.

"Bitcoin shot past the $46,500 mark (roughly Rs. 35.5 lakh) for the first time in 3 months. Word on the street is that this was likely triggered by the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG)'s purchase of another $125 million (roughly Rs. 955 crore) worth of the digital asset, as the Foundation looked to take exposure to $10 billion (roughly Rs. 76,335 crore) Bitcoin. The pre-existing supply crunch, evident by constant drainage off exchanges over the past few months also added to the price rally," CoinDCX's Research Team said speaking to Gadgets 360.

Bitcoin has posted a strong past couple of weeks, especially given the quarterly options expiry on Friday and refused to slow down following the Federal Reserve's decision last week to raise interest rates. The continued escalation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with its economic fallout has also had little bearing on the crypto market's consistent rise over the past 10 days.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
  1. Oscars Winners 2022 — the Full List
  2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for April 2
  3. Jio Brings Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription
  4. How to Watch 2022 Oscars in India
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Date Set for March 31
  7. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  8. Elon Musk Is Giving ‘Serious Thought’ to Launching His Own Social Media
  9. Sonos One (Gen 2) Smart Wi-Fi Speaker Review
  10. Bitcoin Price Enters Green Territory for 2022, Altcoins Continue Surge
