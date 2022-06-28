Technology News
BTC, ETH See Losses as Crypto Market Slips Again a Day After Showing Recovery Signs

Bitcoin, after seeing a price dip of 2.67 percent, is now priced at $21,957 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 28 June 2022 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The market cap of the crypto industry currently stands at around $929 billion

Highlights
  • DOGE, SHIB saw losses
  • Polygon, Polkadot prices also dipped
  • Status, Binance USD saw minor gains

The month of June turned out to be quite the rollercoaster ride for the crypto market. On June 28, Tuesday, the crypto price charts opened for trading reflecting more reds than greens. Bitcoin, after seeing a price dip of 2.67 percent, is now priced at $21,957 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. Even on international exchanges, the world's oldest cryptocurrency failed to make any profits. Post registering dips of over 2.20 percent, BTC is trading at around $20,721 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh).

Losses bigger than Bitcoin's struck Ether on Tuesday. According to Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, ETH values dipped by 3.28 percent, bringing its value to $1,252 (roughly Rs. 98,481).

From stablecoins such as Tether and USD Coin to other popular altcoins like Binance Coin, Cardano, and Solana, witnessed price falls.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, Polygon, and Uniswap also failed to reap-in profits.

This consistently slowed down market momentum is stirring fears of a crypto winter among investors.

“The Crypto Winter is nothing new, it happened twice before, in 2018, and before that. It's a cyclical event and happens every four years. It will serve as a learning curve and accelerator in laying the groundwork for a more stable and profitable sector on a global scale. Projects which were meant to capitalise on the fundraising aspect of crypto will die out, while projects with an actual use case of tokens tend to become more prominent, they thrive and will stay,” Vineet Budki, managing partner at venture capital firm Cypher Capital told Gadgets 360.

In the last 24 hours, the overall valuation of the crypto market fell by over $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,96,546 crore).

The market cap of the crypto industry currently stands at over $929 billion (roughly Rs. 73,11,028 crore), down from its valuation of $954 billion (roughly Rs. 74,76,660 crore) that was recorded one day ago by CoinMarketCap.

“Indecision in the markets persisted, in view of weak economic showing and traders trying to bottom fish. While undesired, the recent crypto market turmoil could potentially be a positive for the industry by helping weed out bad actors and projects with poor fundamentals. We continue to be optimistic of the long-term value that digital assets bring,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

Only Binance USD, Baby Dogecoin, and Status managed to see small gains.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Baby Dogecoin, Status, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Polygon, Solana
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
