Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Wider Crypto Market Hold Firm Despite Solana Wallet Hack News

The global crypto market cap saw a rise of 0.12 percent in the last 24 hours

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 4 August 2022 13:56 IST
Bitcoin, Wider Crypto Market Hold Firm Despite Solana Wallet Hack News

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Alesia Kozik

Bitcoin is facing a key resistance near the $23,500 (roughly Rs. 18.7 lakh) zone

Highlights
  • Bitcoin managed to hold on to hover around the $23,000 mark
  • Ethereum's upward movement has slowed down in recent days
  • A number of altcoins saw minor dips in value

Bitcoin and the wider crypto market was able to hold its gains on Thursday with BTC holding firm, unfazed by Solana attacks, which drained wealth out of 8,000 wallets. The value of Bitcoin witnessed a 1.63 percent rise in the last 24 hours with its price now closer to the $23,000 (roughly Rs. 18.4 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber values BTC at $24,051 (roughly Rs. 19.24 lakh), up by 0.38 percent in the past 24 hours. On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance the price of Bitcoin stands at $22,971 (roughly Rs. 18.38 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value is currently up by 0.1 percent week-to-day.

Ether, meanwhile, hasn't been moving up as quickly as it has been in recent weeks but hasn't fallen by much either. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $1,698 (roughly Rs. 1.36 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $1,612 (roughly Rs. 1.29 lakh), where the cryptocurrency has fallen by 0.12 percent over the past 24 hours.

Ether's slowing down over the past few days sees the cryptocurrency's value show up in the red by close to 0.7 percent when compared to its value last Thursday, as per CoinGecko data.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most major altcoins price held firm over the Solana news, but a few did drop in value over the last 24 hours — as the global crypto market capitalisation witnessed a 0.12 percent rise through Wednesday and early Thursday.

Uniswap, Solana, Polkadot, Cosmos, Avalanche, and BNB saw minor upsides while TRON, Cardano, and Polygon all saw minor dips in price in the last 24 hours.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also followed the altcoin mix with some dips to show for. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.06 (roughly Rs. 5.59) after losing some 0.8 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000012 (roughly Rs. 0.000983), down by 1.31 percent over the past day.

Solana users far and wide were startled to find that their wallets were being drained of SOL, the USDC stablecoin, and other Solana-based tokens in a widespread and ongoing hack.

According to blockchain explorer Solscan, the four identified attackers' wallets have collectively attacked about 15,200 wallets, although there may be overlap between their targets. The official Solana Status account on Twitter pegged the tally at approximately 8,000 unique wallets.

"The ‘hacked' transactions were being signed by wallets themselves, which suggests compromised private keys, but we should wait for Slope Wallet's post-mortem report before drawing any conclusions. Users must always take extra care of their private key, and seed phrases. This information should never exist on any given computer, ideally, which is possible thanks to newer technologies like multi-party computation (MPC)," said Guillaume Le Saint who's the founder of Atato, a Singapore based MPC crypto custody solution in a statement shared with Gadgets 360.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
China’s YMTC Introduces Chip With 232 Layers of Memory Cells to Catch Up With Micron, SK Hynix

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Wider Crypto Market Hold Firm Despite Solana Wallet Hack News
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  2. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  8. iPhone 14 Price Tipped, Said to Be Same as iPhone 13 Pricing: Details
  9. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  10. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Starbucks Rewards Programme to Revamp With Web3 Tint, Teases CEO Howard Schultz
  2. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Fingerprint Sensor Issues Fixed in Android 13 Beta 4.1: Report
  3. After Uber, Tiger Global Sells 2.34 Percent Stake in Zomato Over Rs. 18.45 Crore
  4. Microsoft Teams Optimised for Mac Lineup With Apple Silicon, Boosts Performance: Details
  5. Lucy Back on Its Solar-Powered Journey to Jupiter Trojans After NASA Team Troubleshoots Spacecraft
  6. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Debris Discovered in Australian Sheep Paddock
  7. Joker 2 Release Date Set for October 2024: Report
  8. OnePlus Nord CE Getting Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  9. Bitcoin, Wider Crypto Market Hold Firm Despite Solana Wallet Hack News
  10. China’s YMTC Introduces Chip With 232 Layers of Memory Cells to Catch Up With Micron, SK Hynix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.