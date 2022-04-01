Technology News
Bitcoin, Ether Value Tanks as EU Parliament Comes Down Hard on Non-Custodial Wallets

The EU Parliament has passed new rules calling for the crackdown of unhosted and non-custodial crypto wallets, affecting the market.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 1 April 2022 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

Bitcoin reversed losses of the previous three days for a short while, and then changed direction

Highlights
  • BTC's strong start to the week saw an unexpected turn
  • Despite a dip, Ether continues to stay in the $3,300 range
  • TRON appears to be the only crypto to have survived Thursday's drop

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies plunged on Thursday amid worsening inflation numbers and a vote by the European Union on crypto legislation that the industry viewed unfavourably. In terms of value, the world's most popular cryptocurrency appears to have faced a steep drop off after what has been a largely positive week for Bitcoin. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin is down by 3.21 percent, after recording a 3.37 percent dip through Thursday. At the time of writing, BTC's value stands at $46,072 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

On global exchanges, the price of Bitcoin stands closer to the $45,000 (roughly Rs. 34 lakh) mark at $44,709 (roughly Rs. 34 lakh) losing 4.86 percent over the past 24 hours. Despite a substantial dip in value, as per CoinGecko data, Bitcoin has remained in the green over the past week, adding 1.8 percent week-to-day.

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency has had a similar dip through the latter part of the week. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $3,348 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $3,258 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh), where the coin has seen a dip of 3.78 percent over the past 24 hours.

CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency's value has moved up by more than 4.6 percent over the past week and more than 9 percent in value since March 1.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals an unexpected bearish pressure building on altcoins too. The global crypto market cap also witnessed a drop of 4.44 percent over the past 24 hours. Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Binance Coin, Avalanche, and Terra all marked considerable losses over the past day with TRON being the only crypto to remain in the green.

Meme coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have also witnessed a fall-off in value in what has otherwise been a good week for the two better-known dog coins. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.14 (roughly Rs. 11) after falling by 4.49 percent over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000026 (roughly Rs. 0.002), down by 6.41 percent over the past day, despite fanfare around news of its take on the metaverse.

The unexpected blow for the crypto market arrived in the form of European Union lawmakers who voted in favour of controversial measures to outlaw anonymous crypto transactions — a move that industry players believe would stifle innovation and invade privacy. The proposals are intended to extend anti-money laundering (AML) requirements that apply to conventional payments over EUR 1,000 (roughly Rs. 84,000) to the crypto sector. They also scrap the floor for crypto payments, so payers and recipients of even the smallest crypto transactions would need to be identified, including for transactions with unhosted or self-hosted wallets.

Meanwhile, the Indian Finance Bill 2022, was approved on Thursday by the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, which will come into effect starting April 1. The approval of the bill by the upper house of the parliament comes within a week of the lower house's (Lok Sabha) approval.

The Finance Bill was introduced during the budget session 2022–23 of the parliament in January. The Finance Bill amended tax rules to impose a 30 percent crypto tax on digital asset holdings and transfers. Apart from that, traders cannot offset their losses against profits, and each trading pair will be considered independently for tax deductions. The government also imposed a 1 percent tax deduction at source (TDS) on each trade, claiming it would help them track the movement of funds.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
