Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Hovers Below $20,000 While Ether Continues to Add to Its Price Before the Merge

The global crypto market cap saw a rise of 0.81 percent in the last 24 hours

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 5 September 2022 12:51 IST
Bitcoin Hovers Below $20,000 While Ether Continues to Add to Its Price Before the Merge

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Despite a poor showing over the weekend, Bitcoin and most altcoins saw a bounce on Monday

Highlights
  • Bitcoin continues to fight to stay above the $20,000 mark
  • Ether's prices saw an uptick in value even over the weekend
  • Most altcoins saw minor gains after a weak showing over the weekend

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, led other crypto assets in go-slow mode after losing over 4 percent in value over the weekend. However, things have begun looking better to begin the week already. The value of Bitcoin has witnessed a minor climb over the last day by 0.65 percent with its price continuing to hover below the $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15.97 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber values BTC at $19,873 (roughly Rs. 15.97 lakh), 0.65 percent higher than yesterday.

On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance the price of Bitcoin stands at $19,875 (roughly Rs. 15.87 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value is currently 1.1 percent higher than where it stood last Monday.

Heading into the week of the much-awaited 'Merge', Ether on the other hand has continued to climb in value, managing to add more to its price over the weekend. As things stand, Ether is valued at $1,576 (roughly Rs. 1.25 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges also see the crypto's value at $1,576 (roughly Rs. 1.25 lakh), where the cryptocurrency's value has gained 1.7 percent over the past 24 hours.

Ether's showing over the latter stages of last week sees the cryptocurrency's value again move a lot higher than where it was last week, CoinGecko data suggests that the world's second-largest crypto asset has moved up 9.5 percent in value week-on-week.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most major altcoins had a day of minor gains over the past 24 hours. The global crypto market capitalisation also witnessed a substantial 0.81 percent increase through late Sunday and early Monday.

Polkadot, Uniswap, Cosmos, Solana, Monero, Cosmos, Avalanche, Cardano, Polygon, TRON, and BNB all saw minor gains in the last 24 hours.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also followed most altcoins with minor ups in value. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.06 (roughly Rs. 5.3) after gaining 0.85 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000013 (roughly Rs. 0.001018), up 3.76 percent over the past day.

"The global crypto market has been on a bearish trend as sellers have become more active since the past week. Bitcoin has been struggling to cross above the $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15.97 lakh) level. BTC is currently nearly 71 percent down from its all-time high. If BTC can trade above the overhead resistance level, bulls might attempt to recapture the $20,000 price level soon. But if BTC keeps facing continued rejections, it might dip to the $18,000 (roughly Rs. 14.37 lakh) support level," explains Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of crypto investment firm Mudrex speaking to Gadgets 360.

"The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is also struggling near the $1,600 (roughly Rs. 1.27 lakh) resistance level. A bearish trend at the $1,400 (roughly Rs. 1.11 lakh) zone can result in a price drop of ETH to the next support level at $1,260 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh). Overall, a bearish trend persists in the crypto market, and we might see a correction in the coming weeks," Patel adds.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Jabra Elite 5 TWS With Hybrid ANC, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details

Related Stories

Bitcoin Hovers Below $20,000 While Ether Continues to Add to Its Price Before the Merge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi A1 Key Specifications, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  3. iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator; Apple to Push for eSIM
  4. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  5. Realme C33 India Launch Date Set for September 6, Specifications Teased
  6. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  7. Google Pixel 7 Pro Leaked in Video Again, Black Colour Tipped
  8. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  9. Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 With GPS Navigation Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 4
#Latest Stories
  1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power User Reviews Delayed by 3 Days to Combat Internet Trolls: Report
  2. Bitcoin Hovers Below $20,000 While Ether Continues to Add to Its Price Before the Merge
  3. Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's Twitter Account Briefly Hacked: Details
  4. Jabra Elite 5 TWS With Hybrid ANC, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
  5. Google Pixel 7 Pro Leaked Again, Unboxing Video Tips Black Colour Option
  6. iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator, Unique Lock Screen; Apple to Push for eSIM: Report
  7. Scammers Breach Official South Korean YouTube Channel, Play Elon Musk Clips Discussing Crypto
  8. Paytm Denies Links With Chinese Loan Merchants After ED Raids on Firms Including Razorpay, CashFree
  9. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Draws 25 Million Viewers on Day One, Sets New Record for Amazon Prime Video
  10. Nokia PureBook Fold, PureBook Lite, PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) Launched at IFA 2022: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.