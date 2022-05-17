Technology News
loading

China's Bitcoin Mining Activity Sees Major Resurgence Despite Ban, Shows Data

Traffic from China contributed to around 20 percent of Bitcoin’s overall hash rate from September last year to January.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 17 May 2022 18:24 IST
China's Bitcoin Mining Activity Sees Major Resurgence Despite Ban, Shows Data

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

China has returned as second Bitcoin mining hub despite the recent crypto ban

Highlights
  • The US still leads the world in Bitcoin mining activity
  • Chinese miners have largely moved underground with their operations
  • Bitcoin mining numbers in China had fallen mid 2021

China is back again as a key center for Bitcoin mining, despite the country outright banning the activity one year ago. The Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) provided by the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) shows that Chinese Bitcoin mining activities have rebounded, and it's currently the second-largest in the world — contributing to 21.1 percent of the overall global BTC hash rate, right behind the US which holds 37.8 percent of the total hash rate.

As per statistics, mining activity in China made a swift recovery last year. After exhibiting almost no activity from China in August, the following month it was back up to 22.3 percent of the Bitcoin hash rate, coming in just behind the United States, which was at 27.7 percent.

The Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) is something that the CCAF puts out on a regular basis and is compiled using the geolocational data supplied by partnering mining pools.

The CCAF notes in a statement that the data "strongly suggest that significant underground mining activity has formed in the country. Access to off-grid electricity and geographically scattered small-scale operations are among the major means used by underground miners to hide their operations from authorities and circumvent the ban."

According to CCAF, the momentary slowdown may have been caused by miners moving underground, given the sudden rebound in Chinese traffic.

China has long been the world's largest Bitcoin mining nation, with the native BTC hash fee energy accounting for more than 75 percent of the global power demand in 2019. The hash price subsequently plummeted to 0 percent in July and August 2021, owing to the closure of the crypto mining farms throughout China by the government.

Globally, the Bitcoin network's aggregated computing power has been on a rise. Last June, the worldwide aggregate compute capacity stood at 57.47 exahashes per second (EH/s), however it hit an all-time high of 248.11 EH/s in February, according to CCAF.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin mining, China, Crypto ban
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Bharti Airtel Registers Two-Fold Jump in Its Consolidated Net Profit for March Quarter

Related Stories

China's Bitcoin Mining Activity Sees Major Resurgence Despite Ban, Shows Data
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Now Available for Rentals Ahead of Its Debut on OTT Platforms
  2. Elon Musk's Starlink Now Available to Ship Immediately in 32 Countries
  3. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  4. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Alleged Render Offers Glimpse at Rear Camera Module
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
  8. WhatsApp May No Longer Notify Members When Someone Exits a Group
  9. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  10. Review: Apex Legends Mobile Is a Lot Like Apex Legends
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo T2 Listed on Company’s China Website, JD.com; Tipped to Launch on May 23
  2. China's Bitcoin Mining Activity Sees Major Resurgence Despite Ban, Shows Data
  3. Bharti Airtel Registers Two-Fold Jump in Its Consolidated Net Profit for March Quarter
  4. Giant Mysterious Ring Near Milky Way Galaxy Could Be an Intergalactic Supernova Remnant
  5. Poco C40 Spotted on NBTC Thailand and BIS India, Expected to Launch Soon
  6. Indian Web3 Game Marketplace Tegro Extends $1 Million Grant for Developers
  7. YouTube Will Not Be Blocked in Russia, Confirms Minister for Digital Development
  8. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Spotify Begins Testing NFT Gallery Feature on Artist Pages in the US
  10. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition India Launch May Be Soon, as Phone Briefly Appears on Company's Site
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.