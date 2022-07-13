Technology News
Bitcoin Mining Jerked to a Halt in Texas Hub Amid Heat Wave Predictions, Power Outage Possibilities

The decision of BTC miners to halt their operations amid extreme heat conditions is also influenced by Texas’ electricity provider, ERCOT.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 13 July 2022 15:05 IST


Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dmitry Demidko

Bitcoin mining is already infamous for gobbling up loads of electricity

  • Majority BTC mining machines turned off in Texas
  • Riot Blockchain and Agro Blockchain manage hi-tech computing machines
  • Texas electricity board also supports halt in BTC mining

Majority Bitcoin mining operations in Texas have been halted in Texas, US after forecasts of severe heat waves have made it to the headlines there. In order to maintain an adequate temperature in mining farms, electricity consumption in the region could shoot up causing hinderance in the power supply to other residents of the state. Hence, majority BTC mining companies in Texas have turned off their machines. Bitcoin mining is already infamous for gobbling up loads of electricity and disrupting power supply in nearby regions.

Bitcoin mining players in Texas like Riot Blockchain and Agro Blockchain manage several power-intensive computing machines, that are used by miners to solve complex algorithms and mine Bitcoins.

“Over 1,000 megawatts worth of Bitcoin mining load were turned off to conserve energy for the state's network. This represents nearly all industrial scale Bitcoin mining load in Texas and allows for over 1 percent of total grid capacity to be pushed back onto the grid for retail and commercial use,” a Bloomberg report quoted Lee Bratcher as saying. Bratcher is the President of the Texas Blockchain Association.

The decision of BTC miners to halt their operations amid extreme heat conditions is also influenced by Texas' electricity provider, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

As per a report by CryptoPotato, ERCOT, that oversees electricity consumption of crypto miners, also felt it was necessary to give BTC mining operations a rest for the time being.

Texas emerged as a Bitcoin mining hub after the Chinese government criminalised all crypto-related activities earlier this year. Excessive power consumption in crypto mining was one of the important reasons why China took the drastic measure.

The state offers a 10-year tax abatement, sales tax credits, and state-sponsored workforce training to crypto miners, attracting more of them, a report by Data Center Dynamics said.

At present, two of the world's largest cryptocurrency mines are under construction in Texas.

Now that Texas miners have paused mining Bitcoin, blocks on the blockchain that record each transaction may take longer to get validated, causing the Bitcoin system to experience some snags.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Mining, BTC, Texas
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tesla Supplier Panasonic Working on 20 Percent Increased Battery Density by 2030, Company Says


  
