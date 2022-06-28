Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Miners Sell Their Holdings Amid Crypto's Crashing Market, Tumbling Value: Report

Several Bitcoin miners have reportedly sold more than 100 percent of their entire output in May as the value of Bitcoin tumbled 45 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 June 2022 01:20 IST
Bitcoin Miners Sell Their Holdings Amid Crypto's Crashing Market, Tumbling Value: Report

Bitcoin's mining difficulty reportedly decreased 2.35 percent this week

Bitcoin miners have been forced to tap into their cryptocurrency stashes as a plunge in prices, rising energy costs and increased competition bite into profitability. The number of coins miners are sending to crypto exchanges has been steadily climbing since June 7, researchers at MacroHive noted, in a sign that "miners have been increasingly liquidating their coins on exchanges."

Several publicly listed Bitcoin miners collectively sold more than 100 percent of their entire output in May as the value of Bitcoin tumbled 45 percent, an analysis by Arcane Research found.

"The plummeting profitability of mining forced these miners to increase their selling rate to more than 100 percent of their output in May. The conditions have worsened in June, meaning they are likely selling even more," said Arcane analyst Jaran Mellerud.

Bitcoin miners, who run networks of computers to earn tokens by validating transactions on the blockchain, are typically staunch crypto 'HODLers' and collectively own around 800,000 Bitcoins, according to CoinMetrics data.

The crypto mining space rapidly expanded in 2021 as Bitcoin more than quadrupled in value, but this growth has further pressured margins as the process is designed to grow more difficult as the number of miners increases.

"Over the past six months, hash rate and mining difficulty have increased while the price of Bitcoin has dropped. These are both negatives for existing miners as both work to compress margins," said Joe Burnett, analyst at Bitcoin mining firm Blockware Solutions.

High energy prices are also hitting miners, which by some estimates use more electricity than the Philippines, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index.

"If you're not at a very low-cost electricity area at this point, you've got to shut down," noted Chris Brendler, senior research analyst at D.A. Davidson.

Bitfarms, Riot Blockchain and Core Scientific are among companies that announced sales, with Bitfarms' chief executive officer saying the company is "no longer HODLing daily Bitcoin production."

Shares of publicly listed miners have been battered even more than Bitcoin, with the Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF falling 59 percent this quarter compared to 53 percent drop for Bitcoin.

Some miners, including Bitfarms, are using proceeds to negotiate financing agreements to fund operations and make payments on expensive mining equipment.

If miners have already paid two-thirds or even 70 percent of the price of these millions of dollars in machines, they wouldn't want to miss the final instalments, which makes them desperate for financing, Brendler said.

Given their significant Bitcoin holdings, some analysts point to miner sales as another factor weighing on Bitcoin prices.

LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL?

Miners using older and more energy-intensive machines, and without the balance sheet and access to financing of publicly listed players are already struggling.

Bitcoin's mining difficulty decreased 2.35 percent this week, Glassnode data showed, indicating the network had adjusted after some miners turned off their rigs.

This takes some pressure off those that have not given up.

"Bitcoin mining is a zero-sum game. If you can continue running when others cannot that means you have a larger share of the pie," said Charlie Schumacher, spokesperson for the largest publicly listed miner Marathon Digital Holdings.

Marathon has not sold Bitcoin since October 2020, he added.

"Bitcoin bottoms have been marked at the end of miner capitulation, that could be a sign that the miners that can survive this capitulation have a light at the end of the tunnel," Burnett said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: crypto, cryptocurrency, crypto mining, bitcoin
Haryana Government Approves State EV Policy, Announces SOPs to Manufacturers

Related Stories

Bitcoin Miners Sell Their Holdings Amid Crypto's Crashing Market, Tumbling Value: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Apple Tipped to Launch a Slew of Hardware Till First Half of 2023: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  4. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Set to Launch in July
  5. Sidhu Moose Wala Song Pulled From YouTube in India Over Government Complaint
  6. How to Download Facebook Videos on Android, iPhone, and PC
  7. How to Download YouTube Videos for Offline Viewing
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Dell G15 5525 With AMD Ryzen 6000H Processors Launched in India: Details
  10. Government Passes Investments Worth Rs. 86,824 Crore for Electronics
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazift T-Rex 2 to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Landing Page Goes Live
  2. Bitcoin Miners Sell Their Holdings Amid Crypto's Crashing Market, Tumbling Value: Report
  3. Haryana Government Approves State EV Policy, Announces SOPs to Manufacturers
  4. Oppo Watch 3 Series, Band 2 Tipped to Launch in India
  5. Government Approves Proposed Investments Worth Rs. 86,824 Crore for Electronics Manufacturing
  6. Lithuania Faces Cyberattack, Russia's Killnet Claims Hack of Sites in Retaliation for Transit Ban
  7. Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Chip, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU in India: Details
  8. Motorola Edge X30 Pro aka Ultra Allegedly Certified by 3C, 125W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  9. Harmony Announces $1 Million Bounty to Help Return $100 Million Lost in Horizon Bridge Hack
  10. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Launch Set for July: Expected Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.