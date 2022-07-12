Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Stays Afloat Amid Bleak Cryptocurrency Winter, Buoyed by ‘Whales’ and ‘Shrimps’

Investors with more than 100 Bitcoins are called whales, while shrimps are those who hold less than 1 Bitcoin.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 July 2022 16:29 IST
Bitcoin Stays Afloat Amid Bleak Cryptocurrency Winter, Buoyed by ‘Whales’ and ‘Shrimps’

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Digital Designer

Around 16 percent of investors globally increased their crypto exposure in June

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has been hovering around $19,000 to $21,000 over past four weeks
  • Bitcoin miners are under pressure due to high electricity costs
  • Cost of mining a Bitcoin is said to be higher than digital assets' price

The shrimps of the crypto world have joined the whales in a glorious last stand to banish the bleak Bitcoin winter.

These two contrasting groups are both HODLers - investors in Bitcoin as a long-term proposition who refuse to sell their holdings - and they are determined to drive back the bears, despite their portfolios being deep in the red.

Shrimps, investors that hold less than 1 Bitcoin, are collectively adding to their balance at a rate of 60,460 Bitcoin per month, the most aggressive rate in history, according to an analysis by data firm Glassnode.

Whales, those with more than 1,000 Bitcoin, were adding 140,000 coins per month, the highest rate since January 2021.

"The market is approaching a HODLer-led regime," Glassnode said in a note, referring to the cohort whose name emerged years ago from a trader misspelling "hold" on an online forum.

After Bitcoin's worst month in 11 years in June, the decline appears to have abated as transaction demand seemed to be moving sideways, according to Glassnode, indicating a stagnation of new entrants and a probable retention of a base-load of users, ie HODLers.

Bitcoin has been hovering around $19,000 (roughly Rs. 15,12,130) to $21,000 (roughly Rs. 16,71,355) over the past four weeks, less than a third of its $69,000 (roughly Rs. 54,91,519) peak in 2021.

"There is a saying in crypto markets - diamond hands. You've not really lost the money, if you've not pulled out. There may be a day it might come back up," said Neo, the online alias of a 26-year old graphic designer at a fintech company in Bangalore.

As the crypto bear market enters its eighth month, his crypto portfolio was down by 70 percent - though he said it was money he was "okay with losing". He does not intend to sell, holding out for a possible rebound in the coming years.

Like Neo, most HODLer portfolios are under water, yet many are refusing to bail.

Some 55 percent of US-based crypto retail investors held their investments in response to the recent selloff, while around 16 percent of investors globally increased their crypto exposure in June, according to a survey of retail investors by eToro.

"Crypto is an asset class disproportionately held by younger investors who are more risk tolerant since they have, say, 30 more years to earn it all back," said Ben Laidler, eToro's global markets strategist.

Miner's Pains

Another class of staunch crypto HODLers - Bitcoin miners - is increasingly under pressure as they face the double whammy of cratering prices and high electricity costs. The cost of mining a Bitcoin is higher than the digital assets' price for some miners, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub said.

The unfavourable environment for many of these miners, who have loans against their mining systems, has forced them to pull from their stash.

Core Scientific sold 7,202 Bitcoin last month to pay for its mining rigs and fund operations, bringing its total holdings down to 1,959 Bitcoin.

While Marathon Digital Holdings said it had not sold any Bitcoin since October 2020, the firm said it may sell a portion of its monthly production to cover costs.

The Valkyrie Bitcoin miners ETF slumped 65 percent last quarter, outpacing Bitcoin's 56 percent fall.

Lessons from the crypto winter in 2018 were that the miners who survived were the ones that kept producing even if they were under water. That approach is unlikely to work this time round though, said Chris Bae, CEO of Enhanced Digital Group, which designs hedging strategies for crypto miners.

For the bosses of mining firms', Bae added, the focus is now on the "need to think through the next crypto winter and have that game plan before it happens rather than during it."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, cryptocurrency
Frequent Video Game Players Have Superior Decision-Making Skills, Says Study
Rogers Faces Canadian Government Probe Into Widespread Outage, Operators Directed to Keep Users Better Informed

Related Stories

Bitcoin Stays Afloat Amid Bleak Cryptocurrency Winter, Buoyed by ‘Whales’ and ‘Shrimps’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  3. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  7. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  8. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  9. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  10. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras, Glyph Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
  3. WhatsApp Head Issues Warning To All Android Users: All You Need to know
  4. Nikon to Drop Out of DSLR Cameras, Shift Focus to Mirrorless Segment: Report
  5. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Teaser Page Goes Live
  6. TikTok Warned by Italian Data Watchdog Over Alleged Breach of EU Privacy Rules For Updated Targeted Ads Policy
  7. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC India Launch Officially Teased
  8. Qualcomm, Ericsson, Thales Plan to Introduce Space-Based 5G Network for Global Connectivity
  9. Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements
  10. US Senators Said to Be Briefed on Bill Aimed at Boosting US Chip Manufacturing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.