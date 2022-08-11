Technology News
BTC, ETH Open With Gains, Majority Cryptocurrencies Join Price Rally

The global crypto market cap has witnessed an overall hike of 6.65 percent over the last day.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 11 August 2022 11:04 IST
BTC, ETH Open With Gains, Majority Cryptocurrencies Join Price Rally

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

Current market cap of the crypto sector stands at $1.15 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin saw gains
  • Profits fell into the kitty of Shiba Inu as well
  • Husky and Nano Dogecoin saw losses

The overall market movement reflected a positive sentiment with majority altcoins reflecting gains on Thursday, August 11. Bitcoin registered a price hike of 2.70 percent to approach the mark of $25,400 (roughly Rs. 20 lakh), as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. This is the first time in months that the oldest cryptocurrency has exceeded the price point of $25,000 (roughly Rs. 19.8 lakh). On international exchanges however, BTC stayed stuck to the price point of $24,371 (roughly Rs. 19 lakh) despite reeling-in gains of over six percent.

Ether followed BTC's price trajectory and gained 8.28 percent on the price charts. Maintaining its health, the cryptocurrency is rapidly nearing the mark of $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.58 lakh). ETH is currently priced $1,961 (roughly Rs. 1.58 lakh), Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker showed.

Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot reeled-in gains.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also bagged profits.

While all popular cryptocurrencies swelled in prices, only Tether and USD Coin were struck with losses.

A bunch of underdog altcoins like Dogefi, Bitcoin Hedge, Flex, Floki Inu, Husky, and Nano Dogecoin also incurred minor losses.

The global crypto market cap currently stands at $1.15 trillion (roughly Rs. 91,36,701 crore), making for a 6.65 percent increase over the last day, as per CoinMarketCap.

This positive market movement follows the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report that has shown that inflation risks are beginning to cool down.

“When it comes to Decentralised Finance protocols, active addresses and growing layer-2 adoption through optimistic solutions is reviving the sector's growth. Venture capital inflows further support the DeFi resilience thesis as crypto-centric Multicoin Capital launched a $430 million (roughly Rs. 3,408 crore) fund recently that is focusing on specific products that bridges the legacy financial systems with DeFi applications,” the CoinDCX team told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, newer developments in the crypto sector continue to finetune the sector on a daily basis.

Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber for instance, has launched a ‘Web3 Discovery Fund' to catapult up to 100 Indian start-ups with investments and early-stage incubation for blockchain and Web3-related start-ups.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Solana, Polkadot, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Dogefi, Bitcoin Hedge, Flex, Floki Inu, Husky, Nano Dogecoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Hole Punch Displays
How Online Privacy Has Changed Users’ Data Protection Since US Supreme Court Ruling Against Abortion

