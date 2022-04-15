Technology News
Bitcoin, Ether See Small Losses, Most Altcoins Tumble Down Price Charts

While BTC is trading at $40,163 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) on global exchange platforms, ETH values are close to $3,182 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh).

15 April 2022
Bitcoin, Ether See Small Losses, Most Altcoins Tumble Down Price Charts

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The global crypto industry is currently valued at $1.87 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,43,46,905 crore)

  • Terra, Avalanche saw losses
  • DOGE witnessed profits, SHIB fell in value
  • Polkadot roped in gains

Majority of cryptocurrencies opened with losses on Friday, April 15, following small losses incurred by Bitcoin. The reigning cryptocurrency started trading at $42,146 (roughly Rs. 32 lakh) after a loss of 1.87 percent as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. Bitcoin saw comparatively even larger losses on international exchanges. On Binance and Coinbase for instance, BTC values dropped by around 2.57 percent. The cryptocurrency is trading at $40,163 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) on global exchange platforms.

Ether, just like Bitcoin stepped into Friday with a loss of 1.80 percent in India. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, Ether opened trading priced at $3,182 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh).

ETH saw losses on international exchanges as well. On CoinMarketCap for instance, ETH values reached $3,037 (roughly Rs. 2.34 lakh) after dropping by 2.35 percent.

Most altcoins joined BTC and ETH in reeling-in losses. These include Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, Terra, and Avalanche.

While Shiba Inu dropped down in value, its rival Dogecoin managed to register small gains.

A few other altcoins also held on to their greens with small profits. Most of these were stablecoins.

Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Polkadot, and Binance USD emerged among gainers on the crypto charts.

Despite the small losses, the overall crypto market cap seems on an upward movement after a brief halt. As per CoinMarketCap, the global crypto industry is currently valued at $1.87 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,43,46,905 crore).

More nations are accelerating efforts to regulate the crypto industry and curb its volatile movement.

Brazil, for instance, may get its crypto laws within the first half of 2022 itself.

Mexican senator Indrea Kempis has also formally introduced a bill to include virtual assets as currency that can circulate in Mexico.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, Terra, Avaanche, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Polkadot
Poco F4 GT Launch Set for April 26, Geekbench Listing Suggests Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

