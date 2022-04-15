Majority of cryptocurrencies opened with losses on Friday, April 15, following small losses incurred by Bitcoin. The reigning cryptocurrency started trading at $42,146 (roughly Rs. 32 lakh) after a loss of 1.87 percent as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. Bitcoin saw comparatively even larger losses on international exchanges. On Binance and Coinbase for instance, BTC values dropped by around 2.57 percent. The cryptocurrency is trading at $40,163 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) on global exchange platforms.

Ether, just like Bitcoin stepped into Friday with a loss of 1.80 percent in India. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, Ether opened trading priced at $3,182 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh).

ETH saw losses on international exchanges as well. On CoinMarketCap for instance, ETH values reached $3,037 (roughly Rs. 2.34 lakh) after dropping by 2.35 percent.

Most altcoins joined BTC and ETH in reeling-in losses. These include Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, Terra, and Avalanche.

While Shiba Inu dropped down in value, its rival Dogecoin managed to register small gains.

A few other altcoins also held on to their greens with small profits. Most of these were stablecoins.

Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Polkadot, and Binance USD emerged among gainers on the crypto charts.

Despite the small losses, the overall crypto market cap seems on an upward movement after a brief halt. As per CoinMarketCap, the global crypto industry is currently valued at $1.87 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,43,46,905 crore).

More nations are accelerating efforts to regulate the crypto industry and curb its volatile movement.

Brazil, for instance, may get its crypto laws within the first half of 2022 itself.

Mexican senator Indrea Kempis has also formally introduced a bill to include virtual assets as currency that can circulate in Mexico.

