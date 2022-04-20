Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Bag Small Gains, Usher Most Cryptocurrencies Upwards on Price Charts

While BTC values have touched the mark of $43,229 (roughly Rs. 33 lakh), ETH is trading at around $3,229 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 20 April 2022 11:05 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Bag Small Gains, Usher Most Cryptocurrencies Upwards on Price Charts

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Quantitatives.io

The current crypto market cap stands at $1.91 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,46,22,482 crore)

Highlights
  • Majority cryptocurrencies opened with gains
  • DOGE, SHIB see profits
  • Stablecoins lose steam

Bitcoin values continue to fluctuate on the crypto price charts as global economic slowdown and geo-political tensions continue to affect investments. On Wednesday, April 18, Bitcoin opened in greens after registering losses on previous days this week. The oldest cryptocurrency bagged 1.57 percent in profits to trade at $43,229 (roughly Rs. 33 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. On international exchanges as well, Bitcoin scored tiny gains. With a value spike of 1.80 percent, BTC rose to the price of $41,413 (roughly Rs. 31.5 lakh) as per Coinbase.

Ether followed Bitcoin's trajectory and registered similar small profits. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, ETH grew by 1.60 percent to trade at $3,229 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh).

Larger number of altcoins moved up the price ladder today, following the lead of Bitcoin and Ether.

Binance Coin, Solana, Terra, Cardano, and Avalanche emerged among gainers.

They were further joined by Polygon, Litecoin, Cosmos, and Chainlink among others.

Both meme coins, Doge as well as Shiba Inu also reeled-in minor, but significant gains.

Stablecoins pegged against the US dollar however, saw dips in the backdrop of US' current economic climate pointing at recession times.

Tether and USD Coin are two such stablecoins that dropped in values.

Steller, Monero, and Ripple also witnessed small-scale losses.

The current market cap of the crypto sector has also risen to stand at $1.91 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,46,22,482 crore). On March 18, the market cap of the crypto sector was around $1.80 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,37,92,882 crore).

The digital assets sector is exploding in popularity, not just in terms of cryptocurrencies.

Automaker Hyundai and UAE's Emirates airlines are the latest brands to jump into the metaverse and NFT wagon.

The safety of the virtual assets industry, however, remains a matter of concern among lawmakers.

In a fresh development, the US has warned North Korea against striking blockchain firms with cyberattacks.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cryptocurrency, Binance, Solana, Terra, Cardano, Avalanche, Polygon, Litecoin, Cosmos, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Steller, Monero, Ripple
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Toshiba Stops Accepting New Orders, Investments in Russia

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Bag Small Gains, Usher Most Cryptocurrencies Upwards on Price Charts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  2. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. Airtel Reduced Amazon Prime Membership Validity With Postpaid Plans
  6. OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted on Official Website
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Come With Faster Lightning Connectors: Report
  8. Moto G52 India Launch Set for April 25, Specifications Teased
  9. Maruti Suzuki to Launch Electric Vehicle in India Starting in 2025
  10. Yamaha YH-L700A Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3 to Launch in India This April: Price, Launch Details, Specifications and Features
  2. NASA Video Shows Comet Borisov Visiting From Outside Our Solar System
  3. NASA Uses 'Holoportation' to Send 3D Hologram of Doctor to Space: Here's How It Works
  4. iQoo Z6 4G India Launch Tipped for April 27, Price, Specifications Leaked
  5. OnePlus Ace, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Spotted in Renders; OnePlus 10R to Feature 2 Charging Variants
  6. Gangubai Kathiawadi Gets April 26 OTT Release Date on Netflix
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Bag Small Gains, Usher Most Cryptocurrencies Upwards on Price Charts
  8. Toshiba Stops Accepting New Orders, Investments in Russia
  9. Tesla Car to Be Powered by Printed Solar Panels on a 15,000-Km Road Trip
  10. Logitech Unveils Lift Vertical Wireless Ergonomic Mouse: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.