Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Majority Tokens Record Profits as Crypto Price Charts Turn Green

Bitcoin is trading at a price point of $19,596 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) after garnering gains of up to 2.20 percent

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 4 October 2022 11:20 IST
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Majority Tokens Record Profits as Crypto Price Charts Turn Green

Photo Credit: Pexels/ DS Stories

The overall valuation of the crypto market stands at $943.77 billion

Highlights
  • Binance USD, Ripple saw gains
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw profits
  • Terra saw losses

After a day of trading lowly, majority cryptocurrencies stepped into Tuesday, October 4 with gains. Bitcoin, with a price hike of 1.96 percent, opened trading at $19,554 (roughly Rs. 15.80 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. Profits on a similar scale also hit Bitcoin on international exchanges. As per Binance and CoinMarketCap for instance, Bitcoin is trading at a price point of $19,596 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) after garnering gains of up to 2.20 percent. Experts have predicted that if BTC prices exceed the price point of $20,000 (roughly Rs. 16.30 lakh), majority cryptocurrencies will see long-term recovery.

Ether reeled-in bigger gains than Bitcoin. Almost two weeks after the launch of Ethereum's eco-friendly upgrade called the Merge, ETH prices have touched the price point of $1,322 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh). As per Gadgets 360, ETH prices have spiked by 2.25 percent.

Majority altcoins followed BTC and ETH on the gain trail.

These include stablecoins such as Tether, Binance USD, and Ripple as well as other altcoins including Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon.

Meme coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also saw price hikes.

The global crypto market cap rose by 1.75 percent to reach the valuation of $943.77 billion (roughly Rs. 7,697 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, only Tron, Stellar, Bitcoin SV, and Terra emerged as loss-making altcoins.

Amid the prevailing market volatility and low-risk appetite among investors, the number of Bitcoin ATMs have also gone down globally. Nearly 800 ATMs were pulled out of the global crypto network in September alone.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Solana, Polygon, Tron, Avalanche, Tether, Binance USD, Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, Uniswap, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Enforcement Directorate Begins Money Laundering Probe Into 'Keepsharer' Chinese App That Duped Youth

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Majority Tokens Record Profits as Crypto Price Charts Turn Green
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. EU to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones From 2024: Details
  2. Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  3. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  5. Black Adam to Ram Setu, the 7 Biggest Movies in October
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Gaming Laptops
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Leaked Videos Reveal New Camera Features
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Gadgets
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of October 6 Launch
  10. Moto G72 With 108-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Loses Second Bid to Challenge Qualcomm Patents at US Supreme Court
  2. Facebook Parent Meta Launches AI Software Tools to Ease Switching Between Nvidia, AMD Chips
  3. EU Passes Law to Mandate USB Type-C Charger for All Smartphones, Tablets, Cameras From 2024: All Details
  4. Avengers: Secret Wars Finds Writer in Loki’s Michael Waldron: Report
  5. iPhone Exports From India Said to Have Crossed $1 Billion Since April, May Reach $2.5 Billion by March 2023
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Battery, Camera Details Tipped, Hint at Similar Features as Predecessors
  7. NFT Artist Beeple’s Discord Server Hacked, People Being Directed to Malicious Link
  8. Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Best Offers on Air Purifiers
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Dussehra Delights Deals on Smartphones, TVs
  10. TikTok Fined RUB 3 Million for Violating Russian Law Against Spreading LGBT Propaganda
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.