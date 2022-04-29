Technology News
Bitcoin, Ether Manage Nominal Gains While Altcoins Fail to Build Momentum

Goldman Sachs issuing its first Bitcoin backed loan appears to have played the catalyst for BTC staying in the green.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 29 April 2022 11:36 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Alesia Kozik

Bitcoin has been inching close to $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) but hasn't moved beyond it just yet

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has managed to creep back into the $40,000 territory
  • Ether is inching closer to the $3,000 mark
  • Monero and Dogecoin posted gains on the day

Bitcoin has been on a bit of a positive surge over the past couple of days despite the wider crypto market seeing a rather mixed day of trade through Thursday and early Friday. In terms of value, Bitcoin's is inching closer to the $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) mark across exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase and Binance. At the time of writing, the value of Bitcoin has moved up by 0.29 percent in the past 24 hours and stands at $41,861 (roughly Rs. 32 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

On global exchanges, the price of Bitcoin stands at $39,499 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) rising by 0.2 percent in value over the past 24 hours. As per CoinGecko data, BTC has fallen by 2.7 percent in value week-to-day.

Ether also saw a bit of an improvement in value against the US dollar through Thursday. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $3,099 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $2,917 (roughly Rs. 2.2 lakh), where the coin has gained 0.80 percent over the past 24 hours.

CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency's value is still in the red week-to-day at a 2.3 percent, a figure that looked far worse towards the beginning of the week.

Although Bitcoin and Ether price movements have a tendency to dictate how most altcoins perform, that isn't quite the case today as Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most of the better-known altcoins saw red with only a few cryptocurrencies breaking out of that mould. Terra, Polkadot, Polygon, Cardano, and Avalanche have all dropped in value while Monero, Litecoin, and Binance Coin posted gains.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, have also had a mixed day of trade with Dogecoin moving up to $0.15 (roughly Rs. 11.5) after gaining 1.66 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000025 (roughly Rs. 0.002), down by 0.9 percent over the past day.

"In yet another positive development of Wall Street's further venture into the digital assets space, Goldman Sachs recently offered its first Bitcoin-backed loan, permitting the borrower to take a cash loan using Bitcoin as collateral. This comes hot on the heels of Apollo's latest hire of former JPMorgan executive Christine Moy to spearhead the private equity investment behemoth's digital assets division," the research team at CoinDCX tells Gadgets 360.

While Goldman Sachs made their move, Dubai-based real estate developer Damac Properties has decided to accept payments in the form of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and Ether, the top two cryptos in-terms of valuation, have been declared as accepted payment modes for property purchases. The company aims to be on the forefront of “revolutionising the future of real estate” while also adding more options of payments for customers.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Goldman Sachs Issues First Bitcoin-Backed Loan in History, Here’s What We Know
Amazon Prime Video Unveils 23 Indian Movies, Tie-Ups With YRF, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and Farhan Akhtar

