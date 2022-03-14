Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Prices Dip as EU Parliament Gets Set to Vote on Crypto Assets Framework

The global crypto market cap is hovering around $1.70 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,30,14,880 crore), a 2.84 percent decrease over the last day.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 14 March 2022 11:22 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Dip as EU Parliament Gets Set to Vote on Crypto Assets Framework

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Alesia Kozik

Bitcoin's value has barely moved over the weekend

Highlights
  • Bitcoin's value has moved very little over the past week
  • Ether's value has dipped below $2,600 mark
  • Terra, Cardano has managed to stay in the green

The global crypto market continues to struggle as a vote regarding proof-of-work (PoW) assets is set to get underway in Europe later today. The European Union's Markets in Crypto Assets vote will decide the future of the proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrencies and whether they will continue on crypto exchanges or would be banned. The world's most valuable cryptocurrency and the biggest PoW cryptocurrency around has seen a rather lacklustre weekend, with a 0.62 percent dip in value over the past 24 hours after gaining by pretty much the same percentage through Saturday. Bitcoin's price in India currently stands at $40,345 (roughly Rs. 31 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

On global exchanges, the price of the most popular cryptocurrency has stayed in-and-around the $38,000 (roughly Rs. 29 lakh) mark at $38,759 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh, down by 1.35 percent over the past 24 hours. As per CoinGecko data, Bitcoin has moved very little over the past week, up by 0.3 percent week-on-week.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has also had a similar showing over the weekend, gaining in value on Saturday but wiping the gains off through Sunday. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $2,680 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value hover above the $2,600 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh) mark at $2,574 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh), where the coin dropped up by 0.12 percent over the past 24 hours. CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency's value has fallen by close to 12 percent over the past month.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals a struggling crypto market to begin then week — the global crypto market cap decreasing by 2.84 percent over the past 24 hours. Barring Terra, and Cardano almost all the other popular altcoins have dropped in value. Avalanche, Polygon, Polkadot, Cosmos, Uniswap, and Binance Coin have all dropped in value.

Meme coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are yet to have a concerted bull run in March so far. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.12 (roughly Rs. 9.5) after gaining by 0.55 percent over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000023 (roughly Rs. 0.0017), down by 1.18 percent over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin has been trading through troughs and crests in the past few weeks, leaving much to be expected. According to Glassnode, the price action points to a “delicate equilibrium” from which the Bitcoin market can either bounce or slump depending on investor sentiment. In its The Week On-chain Report, Glassnode noted several pointers that can give insight into where the market performance of Bitcoin is headed. The market is at a point where bulls are trying to set a floor price, the report notes.

Meanwhile, Binance is expanding its sphere of influence, and the latest in this regard is the consideration regarding license in Dubai. If it is granted a license, Binance Exchange would be able to avail a vast range of options. As Dubai is a booming market for investors, there are chances that Binance might be able to gather more profits. Dubai has been the hotspot of crypto investments since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Reports regarding massive investments in Bitcoin have put UAE on the watch list of global powers.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Prices, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine Russia War, Russia Ukraine Crisis
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Apple Said to Not Introduce a Bigger Mac

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Prices Dip as EU Parliament Gets Set to Vote on Crypto Assets Framework
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Sale: Best Offers on Smartphones
  2. Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Launch Event Tipped for March 17
  3. iQoo Z6 5G With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Soon
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T Leaked Render Suggests Sandstone Design is Making a Comeback
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Russia's Attack on Ukraine Halts Half of World's Neon Output for Chips
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Elon Musk Says Tesla, SpaceX Are Facing Significant Inflation Risks
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Oppo A96, Oppo A76 Said to Launch in India Soon, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Dip as EU Parliament Gets Set to Vote on Crypto Assets Framework
  2. Apple Said to Not Introduce a Bigger Mac
  3. Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  4. Redmi 10C Budget Smartphone With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Elon Musk Says Tesla, SpaceX See Significant Inflation Risks as Ukraine-Russia War Raises Commodity Costs
  6. Ukraine Begins Using Clearview AI's Facial Recognition to Spot Invading Russians, Identify Their Dead
  7. Instagram Banned in Russia After Meta Allows Posts Calling for Violence Against Russian Invaders
  8. Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Launch Event Tipped for March 17, New Galaxy A-Series Smartphones Expected
  9. What Happens to Matter Swallowed by Black Holes? Japanese Physicists May Finally Have an Answer
  10. Russian Company Websites Hit by Increased Hacking in March, Says Cyber Firm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.