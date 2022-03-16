Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Values Rise a Day Before US Federal Reserve Plans to Announce a Rate Hike

The global crypto market has seen a rally over the last 24 hours as new gains have strengthened the market.

Updated: 16 March 2022 11:56 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Values Rise a Day Before US Federal Reserve Plans to Announce a Rate Hike

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Aleksi Räisä

Bitcoin has begun to gain value by adding 1.4 percent in 24 hours

Highlights
  • Bitcoin's value momentarily touched $41,500 before correcting
  • Ether's value has improved by close to 2 percent this week
  • Terra had a poor day, dipping by close to 6.5 percent

Bitcoin bulls tried to make a push and move beyond the $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) mark and they were successful but not for long as the value of the world's most valuable cryptocurrency fell back sharply to drop to around the $39,000 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) mark. After reaching a 24-hour high of $41,551 (roughly Rs. 32 lakh), the value of Bitcoin is currently in the green by 0.56 percent. Bitcoin's value currently stands at $40,518 (roughly Rs. 31 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

On global exchanges, the price of the most popular cryptocurrency is currently hovering around the $39,000 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) mark at $39,178 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh), up by 1.07 percent over the past 24 hours. As per CoinGecko data, Bitcoin has moved very little over the past week, up by 1 percent week-on-week.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has also had a similar showing over the past day, shooting up to $2,742 on global exchanges on Wednesday morning but wiping the gains off soon after. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $2,712 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value at $2,620 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh), where the coin has seen a fairly positive 24-hour run to gain 2.93 percent over the past 24 hours. CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency's value has moved up by close to 2 percent over the past week, although the original altcoin has dropped by roughly 9 percent in value over the past month.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker paints a fairly positive picture elsewhere — the global crypto market cap increased by 1.13 percent over the past 24 hours. Terra appears to be among the few cryptocurrencies to be marked in red, a surprise for some since the crypto asset has had a fairly strong run over the past couple of weeks. Meanwhile, Cardano, Avalanche, Polygon, Polkadot, Chainlink, Cosmos, Uniswap, and Binance Coin have all moved up in value.

Meme coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin haven't performed up to scratch despite the wider crypto market performing fairly well over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.12 (roughly Rs. 9) after dipping by 0.41 percent over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000023 (roughly Rs. 0.0017), up by 0.06 percent over the past day.

The global crypto market has seen a rally over the last 24 hours as new gains have strengthened the market. The repercussions of Elon Musk's statement about not selling Bitcoin have continued. The result is an increased rally of investments towards Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The dominant trend of selling crypto has changed to purchase, fostering new gains.

The current global macroeconomic situation looks to be quite fragile with the US inflation numbers touching a four-decade high. On the other hand, the geopolitical uncertainty with the Russia-Ukraine war has only compounded the situation.

Meanwhile, at home, the government has said it has no plans to introduce a cryptocurrency and that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working towards a phased implementation strategy for the introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed, "RBI does not issue a cryptocurrency. Traditional paper currency is a legal tender and is issued by RBI in terms of provisions of the RBI Act, 1994. A digital version of traditional paper currency is called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC),"

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Prices, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine Russia War, Russia Ukraine Crisis
Instagram to Follow Twitter into Adding NFT Features, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Announces
Xiaomi Watch S1, S1 Active With 117 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched Globally, Buds 3T Pro Debut as Well

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Values Rise a Day Before US Federal Reserve Plans to Announce a Rate Hike
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  2. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  3. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  10. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Get New OxygenOS Update in India With Major Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 Screen Tipped to Be Smaller Than of Pixel 6, Pixel 7 Pro Said to Come With 120Hz LTPO Display
  2. Volvo Partners Starbucks for Public EV Charging Network in US
  3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Gaming Processor Price Revealed, Availability Starting From April
  4. iPhone Production Won’t See a Big Impact From COVID-19 Lockdown in China's Shenzhen, Say Analysts
  5. Rosa Bonheur Gets a Google Doodle Celebrating the French Painter on Her 200th Birthday
  6. Meta Fined EUR 17 million for Data Breach by Irish Watchdog
  7. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Xiaomi Watch S1, S1 Active With 117 Sports Modes, SpO2 Tracking Launched Globally, Buds 3T Pro Debut as Well
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Values Rise a Day Before US Federal Reserve Plans to Announce a Rate Hike
  10. Instagram to Follow Twitter into Adding NFT Features, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Announces
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.