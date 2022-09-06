Technology News
Bitcoin, Ether See Price Fluctuations as Crypto Charts Reflect Volatile Market Movement

Bitcoin opened with a loss of 0.75 percent. As per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, BTC is currently trading at $19,748 (roughly Rs. 15.7 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 September 2022 11:26 IST
Bitcoin, Ether See Price Fluctuations as Crypto Charts Reflect Volatile Market Movement

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Mohamed Hassan

Global crypto market cap stands at $988.03 billion

Highlights
  • Polkadot, Avalanche saw losses
  • Solana, Polygon saw gains
  • Chainlink, Uniswap rose in prices

The month of September, has by far, proven to be challenging for cryptocurrencies that are struggling to see stability in the market. On September 6, Tuesday, Bitcoin opened with a loss of 0.75 percent. As per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, BTC is currently trading at $19,748 (roughly Rs. 15.7 lakh). On international exchange Coinbase however, BTC values rose by 0.96 percent to touch the price point of $20,132 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh). BTC had attained its last all-time high of over $67,000 (roughly Rs. 49.5 lakh) last year in November 2021.

Ether on the other hand, continues to see gains daily. With a price hike of 3.73 percent, ETH is presently trading at $1,634 (roughly Rs. 1.30 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. This constant price hike for ETH comes in the backdrop of the release of the Merge. Ethereum blockchain's energy-efficient upgrade, the Merge is expected to release in around mid-September.

The price chart looked divided into half, with a bunch of altcoins following BTC into losses and the rest tagging behind ETH with gains.

Stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD joined BTC and saw losses.

They were also joined by Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Avalanche, and Tron among others.

Meanwhile, Binance Coin, Ripple, Solana, Polygon, Uniswap, and Chainlink followed ETH to see gains.

Amid the prevailing market volatility, the crypto market valuation has slipped and stayed below the trillion-dollar mark since the beginning of September.

The global crypto market cap is $988.03 billion (roughly Rs. 78,85,463 crore) with a 0.62 percent increase over the last day, as per CoinMarketCap.

While investors continue to bid on the crypto sector, several scammers are swarming towards the industry to fish for unsuspecting victims.

Banking and crypto-related apps are at risk of being infected by a malware, that is making the round on Google Play wrapped as apps — Mister Phone Cleaner and Kylhavy Mobile Security. The malware is capable of stealing cookies from accounts and while bypassing authentication methods that require user input, such as fingerprints, hence people need to pay extra caution before installing similar apps on their devices.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

