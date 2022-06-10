Technology News
loading

BTC, ETH Remain Loss-Ridden as Overall Crypto Market Continues to Lay Low

With the top two cryptocurrencies, BTC and ETH facing losses, majority other cryptocurrencies with lower values also tumbled down the price charts.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 10 June 2022 11:05 IST
BTC, ETH Remain Loss-Ridden as Overall Crypto Market Continues to Lay Low

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Worldspectrum

The total market cap of the crypto sector stands at $1.23 trillion

Highlights
  • Litecoin saw losses
  • Binance USD, Solana saw gains
  • Despite facing losses, BTC remains an attractive investment option

After registering small or no gains in recent days, Bitcoin seems to be tilting towards losses once again. On Friday, June 10 — a small loss of 0.91 percent kept Bitcoin's price almost unaffected. As per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, BTC's current value stands at $31,658 (roughly Rs. 24 lakh). The crypto asset also failed to see gains on international exchanges. As per CoinMarketCap and Binance, Bitcoin values are hovering around the mark of $30,000 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh) after incurring losses of up to one percent on a global level.

The value of Ether also decreased by 0.77 percent on Friday morning. As per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,886 (roughly Rs. 1.4 lakh).

“The decline appears relatively mild compared to previous downwards marches, possibly a result of marginal seller exhaustion and a gradual easing of regulation concerns,” the research team at CoinDCX told Gadgets 360, commenting on the declines of BTC and ETH values.

With the top two cryptocurrencies facing losses, majority other cryptocurrencies with lower values also tumbled down the price charts.

These include Tether, USD Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu.

After South Korean crypto exchanges Bithumb and Upbit issued notices on their decision to delist Litecoin from their platforms, the altcoin slipped down in value. Currently under the scanner over privacy feature concerns, Litecoin is priced at $63 (roughly Rs. 4,900) after registering a dip of 2.78 percent.

At this point, only some cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche, and Polygon managed to rope-in gains, miniscule but significant.

Despite the current slowed down market, a Global Crypto Hedge Fund Report recently said that people's interest in holding BTC and other crypto assets has not dwindled.

In fact, the retailer community in the US are accelerating efforts to drive crypto adoption in their capacity.

In a latest report, Delloite said over 75 percent retailers in the US are interested in adopting stablecoins as legit payment alternatives to dollar and cards. The interest of consumers in the crypto sector has been cited as a main reason why retail merchants in the US are looking to add the option of crypto payments.

Meanwhile, the total market cap of the crypto sector stands at $1.23 trillion (roughly Rs. 96,32,959 crore) as per CoinMarketCap.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, USD Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Binance USD, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche, Polygon
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of July 12 Launch
HTC Launching New Phone on June 28, Expected to Be 'Metaverse' Focussed

Related Stories

BTC, ETH Remain Loss-Ridden as Overall Crypto Market Continues to Lay Low
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  3. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  4. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  5. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  8. Jurassic World Dominion Tickets Quietly Go Live Across India
  9. Asus ROG Strix G15 (G513RW) Review: Power and Personality
  10. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon: Report
  2. Apple Is Reportedly Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air for 2023 Release, Another 12-Inch Laptop in Progress
  3. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Trailer Gives a Sneak Peek at the End of the Penultimate Season
  4. Turkish Crypto Exchange Bitay Announces Plan to Enter India: Here's What You Need to Know
  5. HTC Launching New Phone on June 28, Expected to Be 'Metaverse' Focussed
  6. BTC, ETH Remain Loss-Ridden as Overall Crypto Market Continues to Lay Low
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of July 12 Launch
  8. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Sale in India Begins Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi, Realme, Honor Dominate Russian Smartphone Market as Apple, Samsung Pause Sales: Report
  10. Tesla Autopilot System Faces Probe, US Regulators Intensify Investigation Into Controversial Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.