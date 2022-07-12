Technology News
loading

Loss-Ridden BTC, ETH Usher Altcoins Into Reds Again, Stablecoins Hold Onto Greens

As per Binance and CoinMarketCap, BTC values were slashed by over 2.64 percent for the crypto to trade at $19,937 (roughly Rs. 15.8 lakh).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 12 July 2022 10:44 IST
Loss-Ridden BTC, ETH Usher Altcoins Into Reds Again, Stablecoins Hold Onto Greens

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Raphael Wild

The global crypto market cap stands at $888.72 billion (roughly Rs. 70,73,368 crore)

Highlights
  • Shiba Inu and Dogecoin saw losses
  • Tether, USD Coin saw gains
  • Overall crypto cap dipped by 3.05 percent in the last 24 hours

The crypto price charts had reflected recoveries in the start of this month, but majority cryptocurrencies failed to have held on to those profits. On Tuesday, July 12, Bitcoin dipped by 2.65 percent to trade at $20,934 (roughly Rs. 16 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. The top most cryptocurrency met with similar losses on international exchanges as well. As per Binance and CoinMarketCap, BTC values were slashed by over 2.64 percent for the crypto to trade at $19,937 (roughly Rs. 15.8 lakh).

Ethereum recorded even higher losses than Bitcoin on the trade scale. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, Ether values hovered around $1,161 (roughly Rs. 92,400) after incurring losses of over 4.70 percent.

On Tuesday, while stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD saw minor profits, majority altcoins traded under a loss-streak.

Loss-making altcoins today included Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also remained low on the price charts.

Presently, the global crypto market cap stands at $888.72 billion (roughly Rs. 70,73,368 crore), after witnessing a 3.05 percent decrease over the last day, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Amid the ongoing market slowdown, Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains have emerged as popular liquid assets trading on marketplaces for virtual assets like OpenSea. The slump in ETH and gas prices have attracted members of the crypto fraternity to buy and exchange ENS addresses.

A decentralised domain name protocol, an ENS, provides reasonable and easily readable crypto wallet addresses by replacing the traditional complex and long alpha-numeric ones.

The law enforcement organisations in the US have, meanwhile, began issuing warnings against ‘romance scams' spreading in the nation, duping people off their crypto assets.

These alerts came after a recent report by BanklessTimes said that Americans crypto investors lost $185 million (roughly Rs. 1,500 crore) between January 2021 and March 2022 to romance scams.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Altcoins, Stablecoins
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Fires Back in Letter to Elon Musk, Claims No Deal Obligations Breached
Apple’s Self Driving Car Effort Stalled Despite Years of Work as Rivals Race Ahead: Report

Related Stories

Loss-Ridden BTC, ETH Usher Altcoins Into Reds Again, Stablecoins Hold Onto Greens
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  2. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  4. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Chromecast With Google TV Launched in India: All Details
  6. Mivi DuoPods A350 With 50 Hours Playtime Launched in India: Details
  7. Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Webb Telescope’s First Image Unveiled by US President Joe Biden
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Use Any Emoji as a Reaction: Details
  10. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Hyundai to Build First South Korean EV Factory, Production to Begin by 2025
  2. YouTube Picture-in-Picture Mode Rolling Out to More iPhone, iPad Users Globally
  3. Apple’s Self Driving Car Effort Stalled Despite Years of Work as Rivals Race Ahead: Report
  4. Loss-Ridden BTC, ETH Usher Altcoins Into Reds Again, Stablecoins Hold Onto Greens
  5. Twitter Fires Back in Letter to Elon Musk, Claims No Deal Obligations Breached
  6. Webb Telescope’s First Image of Galaxy Cluster SMACS 0723 Unveiled, Astronomers Call It Remarkable
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. NASA Shows Off First James Webb Space Telescope Image, SMACS 0723 Galaxy Cluster Seen in Stunning Detail
  9. Polygon Onboards Host of Terra Projects That Are Dumping the Network Following Collapse
  10. okx manchester city training kit 2023 2024 deal worth usd 20 million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.