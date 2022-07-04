While the month has shifted from June to July, the sentiment of the crypto market failed to show any major shifts. On July 4, Monday, Bitcoin opened trading with a minor loss of 0.60 percent. As per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, BTC's current price is $20,015 (roughly Rs. 15.80 lakh). Around last week, the asset had begun to rise above the mark of $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh), but it slipped again over the weekend. As per international exchanges like Binance and CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin values are hovering around $19,101 (roughly Rs. 15.08 lakh).

Ether encountered a fate similar to Bitcoin on the price charts. The world's second most-valued crypto asset dipped by 0.19 percent. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, ETH is trading at $1,114 (roughly Rs. 87,990)

With both of the top two cryptocurrencies dealing with losses, majority other altcoins also remained negatively impacted by the ongoing market volatility.

Except for Ripple, Dogecoin, Tron, and Avalanche — that managed to reel-in miniscule profits — all other popular cryptocurrencies opened lowly on Monday.

These include Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Polygon, Uniswap, and Litecoin among others.

In fact, even stablecoins such as Binance USD, USD Coin, and Tether only saw losses amid the slowed down market momentum.

The overall market cap of the crypto sector that stood at over $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 15,610,304 crore) around March, has tumbled down to its current figure of $863 billion (roughly Rs. 68,21,971 crore) in the last three months.

Recently, Shaktikanda Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said that cryptocurrencies are a “clear danger”.

“Not all cryptocurrencies are valuable, as many coins have grown out of pure speculation, but that can be resolved by education and awareness. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is an innovation that creates a monetary system that no one person or entity controls,” Kumar Gaurav, the CEO and founder of cryptocurrency bank Cashaa told Gadgets 360, commenting on the RBI governor's claims.

