Bitcoin, Ether Enter July Trading Rink With Minor Losses, Majority Altcoins Stay Low on Value Marks

As per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, BTC’s current price is $20,015 (roughly Rs. 15.80 lakh).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 4 July 2022 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels

Current market cap of the crypto industry stands at $863 billion

  • Ripple, DOGE see gains
  • Profits also registered by Tron, Avalanche
  • RBI governor calls cryptocurrency ‘clear danger’

While the month has shifted from June to July, the sentiment of the crypto market failed to show any major shifts. On July 4, Monday, Bitcoin opened trading with a minor loss of 0.60 percent. As per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, BTC's current price is $20,015 (roughly Rs. 15.80 lakh). Around last week, the asset had begun to rise above the mark of $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh), but it slipped again over the weekend. As per international exchanges like Binance and CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin values are hovering around $19,101 (roughly Rs. 15.08 lakh).

Ether encountered a fate similar to Bitcoin on the price charts. The world's second most-valued crypto asset dipped by 0.19 percent. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, ETH is trading at $1,114 (roughly Rs. 87,990)

With both of the top two cryptocurrencies dealing with losses, majority other altcoins also remained negatively impacted by the ongoing market volatility.

Except for Ripple, Dogecoin, Tron, and Avalanche — that managed to reel-in miniscule profits — all other popular cryptocurrencies opened lowly on Monday.

These include Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Polygon, Uniswap, and Litecoin among others.

In fact, even stablecoins such as Binance USD, USD Coin, and Tether only saw losses amid the slowed down market momentum.

The overall market cap of the crypto sector that stood at over $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 15,610,304 crore) around March, has tumbled down to its current figure of $863 billion (roughly Rs. 68,21,971 crore) in the last three months.

Recently, Shaktikanda Das, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said that cryptocurrencies are a “clear danger”.

“Not all cryptocurrencies are valuable, as many coins have grown out of pure speculation, but that can be resolved by education and awareness. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is an innovation that creates a monetary system that no one person or entity controls,” Kumar Gaurav, the CEO and founder of cryptocurrency bank Cashaa told Gadgets 360, commenting on the RBI governor's claims.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, Dogecoin, Tron, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Polygon, Uniswap, Litecoin, Binance USD, Tether, USD Coin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
IT Department Says Taxpayers Facing Issues Accessing E-Filing Portal, Infosys Taking ‘Proactive Measures’

