Technology News
loading

BTC, ETH Remain Hit by Minor Losses, Most Cryptocurrencies Struggle to Overcome Recent Dips

While BTC is trading at around $29,831 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh), ETH prices are flickering close to $2,156 (roughly Rs. 1.65 lakh) on global exchanges.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 18 May 2022 10:53 IST
BTC, ETH Remain Hit by Minor Losses, Most Cryptocurrencies Struggle to Overcome Recent Dips

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The market cap of the crypto sector currently stands at $1.28 trillion

Highlights
  • Chainlink, Polygon see losses
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu see dips
  • Experts have asked investors to not give up on the trust

The recent days have been particularly rough for the crypto sector, as majority cryptocurrencies lost steam after Terra's downfall. Bitcoin on Wednesday, May 18, opened with a loss of 1.21 percent as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. BTC's trade price in India is currently close to $31,359 (roughly Rs. 24 lakh). The oldest cryptocurrency failed to see growth on international exchanges as well. Binance and Coinbase for instance, showed BTC dipping by around 1.95 percent. With this, BTC's trading value, on a global level, hovers around $29,831 (roughly Rs. 23 lakh).

While Ether is also dealing with losses, its dips are smaller than those of BTC. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, ETH is current trading at $2,156 (roughly Rs. 1.65 lakh). Currently, ETH is far away from its last set all-time-high of $4,811 (roughly Rs. 3.75 lakh) that it set last year.

At this point, all popular cryptocurrencies are facing the repercussions of Terra's downfall by over 99 percent. The trust factor on cryptocurrencies has taken quite the strike with this incident.

Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot have also slid down the price ladder. Polygon and Chainlink are also laying low for now.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also stay affected by the volatile market movement.

The industry insiders believe that market fluctuations have happened before and investors need to take a longer-term view of where they believe the market can be, and what has happened in the past.

“Investors generally are moving far away from risky assets like cryptocurrencies as the US policymakers tighten the monetary supply. This has pushed equity as well as crypto prices lower. Then there are also crypto-specific issues that are contributing to the continued decline, such as Terra USD (UST) losing its $1 (roughly Rs. 77) peg and the Luna debacle. While volatility is a part of life in crypto markets, the real thing one needs to believe is that crypto markets are here to stay,” Akshaya Bhargava, Chairman of UK-based fintech firm Bridgeweave and the former CEO of Wealth and Investment Management at Barclays told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, a small number of stablecoins and altcoins held back greens on the price charts nudging away the fears of a ‘crypto winter' approaching the industry.

Tether, USD Coin, Tron, Litecoin and Uniswap saw minor gains along with a few other underdog cryptocurrencies.

The market cap of the crypto sector currently stands at $1.28 trillion (roughly Rs. 99,62,118 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, Polygon, Chainlink, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Tron, Uniswap
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo X80 Series India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Elon Musk's SpaceX Said to Become Most Valuable US Startup, Valuation Rises to $125 Billion

Related Stories

BTC, ETH Remain Hit by Minor Losses, Most Cryptocurrencies Struggle to Overcome Recent Dips
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro 2, 3 Apple Watches Said to Launch on September 13
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Listed on Official Website Ahead of May 23 Launch
  3. Infinix Note 12 VIP With 120W Hyper Charge Launched, Note 12 G96 Follows
  4. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G With 90Hz Displays Launched in India
  5. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  6. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
  7. Vivo X80 First Impressions: A Promising Premium All-Rounder
  8. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  9. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date
  10. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Ad-Supported Subscriptions Will Keep Ads Down to 4 Minutes an Hour
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Let You View Past Participants in Groups, Android Beta Update Hints
  3. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22, Galaxy A41 Reportedly Receive Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch
  5. Research Team From Ireland Develops New Material to Capture Toxic Air Pollutants Like Benzene
  6. Linktree Gives Web3 Twist to Services, Adds NFT Features Verifiable by OpenSea, Metamask
  7. Vi Now Offering Up to 2GB of Additional Data Benefit With Select Unlimited Prepaid Plans: Details
  8. iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro 2, 3 Apple Watch Models to Launch at September 13 Event: Report
  9. NASA Artemis I Space Launch System Possible Launch Opportunities Revealed for Second Half of 2022
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad P16, ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise Laptops Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.