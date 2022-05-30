Technology News
BTC, ETH See Gains as Majority Cryptocurrencies Set to Bid Profit-Laden Adieu to May 2022

Binance and Coinbase recorded BTC growth of up to 4.70 percent, that took its trading value to $30,337 (roughly Rs. 23.5 lakh).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 30 May 2022 11:11 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Crosby

The total market cap of the crypto sector currently stands at $1.25 trillion

Highlights
  • Dogecoin saw gains
  • Shiba Inu witnessed profits of over eight percent.
  • Industry experts remain hopeful for market revival

Crypto investors may heave a sigh of relief, as majority cryptocurrencies have begun seeing more gains than losses again, as May draws closer to its end. Bitcoin saw a growth of 3.56 percent to reach a price of $31, 727 (roughly Rs. 24.5 lakh) on Monday, May 30, as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. In a rather unconventional behaviour, Bitcoin roped-in even bigger gains on international exchanges. Binance and Coinbase recorded BTC growth of up to 4.70 percent. The oldest cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $30,337 (roughly Rs. 23.5 lakh) on a global level.

Ethereum recorded a similar upward movement towards profit on crypto charts. With a gain of 4.33 percent, ETH value hovered around a relatively low point of $1,962 (roughly Rs. 1.50 lakh), showed the crypto price tracker of Gadgets 360.

Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Avalanche joined BTC and ETH on the gain-trail.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin rose in value by 8.58 percent and 2.77 percent respectively. While each DOGE is priced $0.088 (roughly Rs. 6.85), each SHIB token is trading at $0.000012 (roughly Rs. 0.000950).

Despite the significant profits that majority cryptocurrencies opened trading with today, several of them are not soaring as high as they have in the past in the market.

“Global growth concerns spurred by rising interest rates and supply chain disruptions were the dominant themes within investor narratives, with many leaning towards capital preservation during these volatile times. Appetite for risk assets continued to fall with Asia-based tech stocks seeing a capital flight of $63 billion (roughly Rs. 4,88,404 crore) this year. Crypto assets which typically have a high correlation with tech stocks also plummeted,” the research team at CoinDCX crypto exchange told Gadgets 360.

At the time of writing, stablecoins pegged to the US dollar such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD were trading in losses.

The total market cap of the crypto sector currently stands at $1.25 trillion (roughly Rs. 97,50,067 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

“We remain optimistic on crypto's longer term growth trajectory, and the immense potential it has to revolutionise the way we live, work, and play,” the CoinDCX team added.

Meanwhile, the Terraform Labs launched its new blockchain over the weekend called Terra Classic. Due to the de-pegging of the former Terra blockchain, LUNA, its native token, is currently witnessing extreme fluctuations.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Polkadot, Avalanche, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Terra, Stablecoins, Binance USD, Tether, USD Coin
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360.
