Technology News
loading

Crypto Price Charts: Most Coins See Profits as Global Crypto Market Cap Rises by Nearly 5 Percent

As per Binance, Coinbase, and CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is trading at $19,406 (roughly Rs. 15.7 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 September 2022 11:28 IST
Crypto Price Charts: Most Coins See Profits as Global Crypto Market Cap Rises by Nearly 5 Percent

Photo Credit: Reuters

Crypto market cap currently stands at $953 billion (roughly Rs. 95,304 crore)

Highlights
  • Uniswap saw losses
  • Memecoins DOGE and SHIB saw gains
  • Experts have highlighted worries around crypto mining rates

After days of seeing losses, most cryptocurrencies entered Friday in the green. Bitcoin values spiked by 4.34 percent and is trading at $19.312 (roughly Rs. 15.6 lakh), as per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360. The oldest cryptocurrency also grew in price by up to 4.60 percent on international exchanges. As per Binance, Coinbase, and CoinMarketCap, BTC is currently trading at $19,406 (roughly Rs. 15.7 lakh). This gradual recovery for Bitcoin comes days after the cryptocurrency struggled with losses.

Ether bagged even bigger gains than BTC, now that its eco-friendly upgraded version called the Merge is live. With a price hike of 6.08 percent, ETH is trading at $1,327 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh), the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 indicated.

Altcoins like Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, and Binance USD to Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Polygon also reeled in gains on Friday.

The meme-based Dogecoin and Shiba Inu managed to grab the market momentum and hopped aboard the gain train as the global crypto market cap rose by nearly 5 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the market cap of the crypto sector stood at $953 billion (roughly Rs. 95,304 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Meanwhile, Uniswap, ZCash, Flex, Gas, and Husky altcoins found themselves hit by losses.

In conversation with Gadgets 360, the research team at CoinDCX crypto exchange noted that this year, crypto mining metrics appeared grim, and that has contributed as a factor in the prevailing market volatility.

“Ever since then, the average miner revenue has significantly reduced with a corresponding increase in the hash rate partly due to improved ASICs consequently increasing the difficulty levels and making mining less profitable that saw Average Daily Miner Revenues reduce three quarters in a row with a 27 percent , 22 percent, and 33 percent reduction in Q1,Q2 and Q3 2022 YTD respectively,” the CoinDCX team said.

Miner capitulation is often touted as a good indicator of Bitcoin price bottoms in the past with Bitcoin bottoms occurring multiple times corresponding to a Puell Ratio of 0.3. Currently it sits at 0.42 and could potentially revisit those levels in the coming weeks as the downtick in miner revenue continues to be exacerbated by rising energy costs.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Polygon, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Uniswap, ZCash, Flex, Gas, Husky
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Mahindra Said to Be in Talks to Raise Up to $500 Million to Accelerate Plans to Build Electric Vehicles in India

Related Stories

Crypto Price Charts: Most Coins See Profits as Global Crypto Market Cap Rises by Nearly 5 Percent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  3. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Launched in India: Details
  5. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Review: A Well-Rounded Low-Cost Flagship
  7. All You Need to Know About Jamtara Season 2
  8. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12T Pro, Xiaomi 12T Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch: All Details
  2. Binance Forms 12-Member Global Advisory Board Led by Former US Senator Max Baucus
  3. Apple iOS 16.0.2 Update Fixes iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Ratting Issue, Clipboard Paste Permission Bug
  4. WhatsApp Working to Keep Iranians Connected Amid Widespread Internet Shutdown Over Nationwide Protests
  5. Qualcomm Automotive Future Business Increases to $30 Billion With Snapdragon Digital Chassis Product: Details
  6. Ark: Survival Evolved, Gloomhaven Free on Epic Games Store Till September 29
  7. Crypto Price Charts: Most Coins See Profits as Global Crypto Market Cap Rises by Nearly 5 Percent
  8. FIFA 23 Soundtrack Out Now on Spotify, Labrinth and Bad Bunny Part of Lineup
  9. Mahindra Said to Be in Talks to Raise Up to $500 Million to Accelerate Plans to Build Electric Vehicles in India
  10. India vs Australia Second T20: Where, When, and How to Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.