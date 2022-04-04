Technology News
Bitcoin, Ether Open With Profits; Overall Crypto Price Chart Reflects Some Losses

While the losses incurred by some altcoins are very small, they sure did bring the reds back to the price charts.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 4 April 2022 10:52 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Open With Profits; Overall Crypto Price Chart Reflects Some Losses

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

Crypto sector’s total market cap currently stands at $2.15 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,63,03,113 crore)

Highlights
  • Cardano, Avalanche see gains
  • Shiba Inu, Dogecoin both registered profits
  • Uniswap and Polygon saw small losses

The month of April has seemingly begun on a positive note for crypto investors with majority cryptocurrencies maintaining profits. Bitcoin on Monday, April 4, opened with gains of 0.15 percent. Its current trading value is $47,543 (roughly Rs. 36 lakh) as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. BTC saw very small, almost negligible losses on international exchanges. On Binance and CoinMarketCap for instance, Bitcoin fell by around 0.25 percent. Presently, Bitcoin's international trading value stands close to $45,897 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh).

Ether kickstarted the week by opening with a gain of 1.07 percent. Its trading value, as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker is $3,625 (roughly Rs.2.75 lakh).

Unlike Bitcoin, ETH has managed to also rope-in gains on global levels. As per Coinbase, for instance, ETH saw profits of 0.74 percent. Ether's international trading value is around $3,498 (roughly Rs. 2.65 lakh) at the time of writing.

Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, and Cosmos saw small gains.

Memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, both, registered small profits.

There were also a few popular cryptocurrencies that did failed to see gains today.

Avalanche, Binance USD, Tether, and USD Coin saw losses.

Prices of Solana, Terra, Polygon, and Uniswap also dipped.

While the losses incurred by these altcoins are very small, they sure did bring reds back to the price charts.

The crypto sector, as a whole, is progressing towards regulatory frameworks in several parts of the world.

Analysts have predicted that as more nations regulate the crypto sector, the lesser its volatility will show up.

India's tax laws on crypto came into effect on April 1.

Indonesia is gearing up to impose value added taxes and income tax on crypto assets starting May.

The European Union (EU), which is also in the process of formulating crypto laws, has voted in favour of asking crypto exchanges to verify owner identities of unhosted wallets with which they transact in advance of a transaction.

Discussions on cryptocurrencies have also opened in smaller nations like Kyrgyzstan where parliamentarians have argued in support of cryptocurrencies.

The total market cap of the crypto industry currently stands at $2.15 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,63,03,113 crore) as per CoinMarketCap. The same figure was $2.14 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,62,77,490 crore) on March 31.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Polkadot, Cosmos, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Avalanche, Binance USD, Tether, USD Coin, Solana, Terra, Polygon, Uniswap
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin, Ether Open With Profits; Overall Crypto Price Chart Reflects Some Losses
