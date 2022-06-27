Technology News
loading

Majority Altcoins Join BTC, ETH in Reflecting Losses as Price Chart Remains Drenched in Red

While BTC is trading at $22,560 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, ETH is currently priced $1,297 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 27 June 2022 11:28 IST
Majority Altcoins Join BTC, ETH in Reflecting Losses as Price Chart Remains Drenched in Red

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

Overall, the market cap of the crypto sector, at present, stands at $954 billion

Highlights
  • Movement of stablecoin prices also varied from asset to asset
  • While SHIB saw losses, DOGE reeled-in gains
  • Profit-making altcoins saw only minor gains, nothing huge

The crypto market, over the last weekend of June, managed to hold its positions without roping-in any substantial gains or losses. Bitcoin on Monday, June 27, opened with a price dip of 0.87 percent. For now, the oldest cryptocurrency is trading at $22,560 (roughly Rs. 17 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. Bitcoin saw slightly bigger losses on global exchanges. As per Coinbase and Binance for instance, Bitcoin prices slipped by 1.15 percent, keeping its value low at around $21,155 (roughly Rs. 16.5 lakh) on the international scale.

Ether plodded alongside Bitcoin on the loss-trail, registering losses of around 0.87 percent. According to Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, the price of Ether is currently around $1,297 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).

“Bitcoin has been building momentum over the weekend. It went down by 1.46 percent over the past 24 hours. Despite today's minor decline, BTC remains above the mark of $20,000 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh). Since the market is still going through a recovery phase, there is volatility in the prices,” Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, crypto investment firm Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

Majority of other cryptocurrencies found themselves on the loss-side of the price charts, with the top two assets being impacted with losses.

Popular altcoins such as Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and Avalanche witnessed dips.

The movement of stablecoins also observed fluctuations.

While, Binance USD was hit with losses, profits touched Tether and USD Coin.

Dogecoin, Tron, Uniswap, and Monero tailed Tether and USD Coin to register small, but significant gains.

Overall, the market cap of the crypto sector, at present, stands at $954 billion (roughly Rs. 74,76,660 crore), data by CoinMarketCap showed.

“Bitcoin is holding strong as the International Monetary Fund expects the US economy to ‘narrowly avoid' recession this year and the next. US stocks also made a notable snapback after three weeks of losses following the forecast, showcasing a narrowing relationship between DeFi and TradFi and a possible indication of the maturing digital asset sector,” the research team at CoinDCX told Gadgets 360, commenting on the market situation.

Meanwhile, other deals in the crypto industry are keeping the industrial motor running now when trading has taken a back seat.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is in talks to acquire a stake in crypto lender BlockFi, which is a crypto-backed platform offering financial products and services.

Binance crypto exchange also made it to the headlines for cracking an exclusive partnership with Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to launch a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Bitcoin Cash, Monero, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tron, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Stranger Things Spin-Off Series 'Different Than What Anyone Is Expecting', Duffer Brothers Say
PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Leaked: Crash Bandicoot 4, Arcadegeddon, Man of Medan

Related Stories

Majority Altcoins Join BTC, ETH in Reflecting Losses as Price Chart Remains Drenched in Red
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Back to School 2022 Sale: Best Offers Available in India
  2. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  4. PS Plus July Games May Include Crash Bandicoot 4, Arcadegeddon, More
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Order Pass Reservations Starts in India
  6. Poco X4 GT With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC Launched Globally: All Details
  7. Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  8. Stranger Things Spin-Off 'Different Than What Anyone Is Expecting', Creators Say
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6 Claimed as World's First IPX4 Rated Water Splash Resistant Gaming Smartphone
  2. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Leaked: Crash Bandicoot 4, Arcadegeddon, Man of Medan
  3. Majority Altcoins Join BTC, ETH in Reflecting Losses as Price Chart Remains Drenched in Red
  4. Stranger Things Spin-Off Series 'Different Than What Anyone Is Expecting', Duffer Brothers Say
  5. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Confirmed; 4K UHD Bezel-Less Display, Dolby Audio Support Teased
  6. Twitter 'Withholds' Journalist Rana Ayyub's Account in India
  7. NASA Launches 'Mini Hubble' Telescope From Australian Outback
  8. Chinese OEM Said to Be Testing 240W Charger, Could Leave Vivo, iQoo Behind
  9. Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Earphones With 35 Hours Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. ESA's MARSIS Gets Software Upgrade 19 Years After Its Launch, Mars Exploration Said to Get More Efficient
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.