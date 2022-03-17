Technology News
loading

Crypto Charts Refresh With Greens as War-Struck Ukraine Legalises Crypto Sector

Bitcoin and Ethereum gains come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy legalised the crypto business in the country.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 17 March 2022 11:06 IST
Crypto Charts Refresh With Greens as War-Struck Ukraine Legalises Crypto Sector

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Worldspectrum

The current market cap of the crypto sector stands at $1.82 trillion

Highlights
  • Polkadot among other altcoins saw gains
  • Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices rose with minor profits
  • Stablecoins lost steam

Bitcoin rallied up on the price charts on Thursday. With a gain of 3.82 percent, the oldest cryptocurrency is trading at $42,172 (roughly Rs. 32 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. The market opening for Bitcoin hasn't been shabby on international exchanges either. On Binance and CoinMarketCap for instance, BTC roped in gains of up to 4.20 percent. The price of this most valued crypto on global platforms is around $41,099 (roughly Rs. 31 lakh). Clearly, BTC has shown recovery in the last two days where previously its trading value was hovering around $38,000 (roughly Rs. 29 lakh).

Ether reeled-in even bigger gains than Bitcoin in terms of escalation in its trade values. ETH gained 4.14 percent, taking its value to $2,838 (roughly Rs. 2.15 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. On international exchanges like Coinbase, ETH price is up by 4.82 percent and its currently trading at $2,764 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh).

The gains for BTC and ETH come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy legalised crypto in the country. Bitcoin and Ether along with other crypto assets brought in millions of dollars' worth of donations to the war-struck Ukraine, which is still under attack from Russia.

Ukraine has pledged governmental support for national and foreign crypto exchanges as part of its new crypto legalisation law, signed on March 16, 2022. The country, unlike El Salvador, has not adopted Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency as a legal tender.

Majority altcoins including Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Avalanche, and Polkadot are also reaping gains from the market movement situation.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu also saw small profits after days of laying low.

Industry experts, however, are waiting to watch the impact of US' revised interest rate order on the crypto market.

The US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates from 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent for the first time since 2018, in order to combat the surging inflation rate.

“In most cases, the rise of interest rates tends to signal uncertainty for the crypto market as investors have greater access to yield from low-risk avenues of the market,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

“Yet, in contrast, the past 24 hours have witnessed the crypto market responding atypically, trending further upwards. This could be a case of a lag in market reaction and investors may only begin to witness its true impact on crypto down the line. The interest rate hike may pose another hurdle for investors entering the digital asset market.”

Under the circumstances, stablecoins such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD opened with small losses.

Stablecoins are those crypto assets that are collaterised alongside a stable reserve asset such as gold or a fiat currency like the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) continues to show skepticism towards the crypto sector. The IMF has agreed to extend a debt repayment time for Argentina and has listed discouragement of crypto usage as one of the conditions.

The current market cap of the crypto sector stands at $1.82 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,38,57,131 crore), as per CoinMarketCap. On March 15, the same figure stood lower at over $1.72 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,31,73,856 crore).

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, Avalanche, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Binance USD, Stablecoins, Ukraine Russia War, Ukraine
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Redmi 10 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Crypto Charts Refresh With Greens as War-Struck Ukraine Legalises Crypto Sector
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  3. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  4. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  5. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
  7. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones: Top Deals
  8. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera Launched, an AI-Powered Webcam for the Surface Hub 2
  2. Netflix Testing Account Sharing Outside Household at Extra Cost
  3. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Crypto Charts Refresh With Greens as War-Struck Ukraine Legalises Crypto Sector
  5. Redmi 10 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Instagram Gets Parental Controls, Quest VR Headsets to Follow
  7. Bitcoin Can Assist Governments in Creating Low-Cost CBDCs, Says Deloitte Study
  8. LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP5, and Tone Free FP3 TWS Earbuds With ANC, UV Charging Case Debut in India
  9. BSNL Rs. 797 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Up to 395 Days Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data Launched
  10. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Receiving Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.