BTC, ETH, Majority Cryptocurrencies Rally With Greens, Stablecoins See Losses

As per Gadgets 360’s crypto price tracker, BTC is trading at $19,226 (roughly Rs. 15.30 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 September 2022 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The global crypto market cap stands at $979.22 billion (roughly Rs. 78,06,033 crore)

The first week of September turned out to be quite the rough turf for the crypto sector, that slipped down from its trillion-dollar valuation amid market volatility. The market, now seems to be on the path to recovery. Bitcoin on Thursday, September 8, opened trading with profits of 2.56 percent. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, BTC is trading at $19,226 (roughly Rs. 15.30 lakh). On international exchanges as well, BTC saw gains of over 2.70 percent and retained the price point of $19,253 (roughly Rs. 15 lakh).

Ether reeled-in even fatter profits than Bitcoin. As per the price tracker, ETH saw a price hike of 7.74 percent. At present, ETH is trading at $1,627 (roughly Rs. 1.30 lakh).

Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, and Polkadot saw gains.

Even Dogecoin and Shiba Inu bagged profits with Tron, Avalanche, Uniswap, and Litecoin.

While majority altcoins rose in their respective prices, stablecoins failed to join the gain-wagon.

Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD dropped down in prices.

The global crypto market cap stands at $979.22 billion (roughly Rs. 78,06,033 crore) with a 4.77 percent increase over the last day, data by CoinMarketCap revealed.

Despite the volatility, the crypto sector has not fallen short of roping-in favours from wealthy venture capital firms.

In the first half of this year alone, the crypto sector saw the successful completion of 725 deals and bagged investments of $14.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,13,500 crore), a new report by KPMG has claimed.

The trademark applications around cryptocurrencies, Web3, metaverse, and NFTs are also on the rise.

In its latest report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has acknowledged that crypto adoption has gone mainstream, giving rise to the need for a global standard of regulation.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tron, Avalanche, Uniswap, Litecoin, Binance USD, USD Coin, Tether
