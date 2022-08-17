The crypto market has undoubtedly bounced to recovery after months of market turmoil and continuous losses. Bitcoin on Wednesday, August 17, maintained its value at $25,800 (roughly Rs. 25.80 lakh) despite a minor price slip of 0.34 percent as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. The world's first ever cryptocurrency that, to-date, reigns over the crypto kingdom, has also maintained a healthy price point on international exchanges. As per Binance and CoinMarketCap for instance, BTC is currently trading at $24,011 (roughly Rs. 19 lakh).

With a small hike of 0.22 percent, Ether opened trading at $2,064 (roughly Rs. 1.65 lakh), as per Gadgets 360's crypto proce tracker.

In a traditional market movement, majority altcoins followed the top two cryptocurrencies to witness gains.

USD Coin, Cardano, Ripple, Solana, Polkadot, and Avalanche emerged among gainers today.

Both the meme coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu along with Tron, Litecoin, Chainlink as well as Cosmos grew with profits.

While most cryptocurrencies have seen hikes, a handful of altcoins did see losses.

These include, Tether, Polygon, Uniswap, and Baby Dogecoin.

The global crypto market cap currently stands at $1.15 trillion (roughly Rs. 91,62,291 crore), with a 1.25 percent increase over the last day.