BTC, ETH Among Most Cryptocurrencies to Rally With Profits, Crypto Charts Reflect More Greens Than Reds

As per Binance and CoinMarketCap for instance, BTC is currently trading at $24,011 (roughly Rs. 19 lakh).

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 17 August 2022 11:22 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu saw gains
  • Tether saw losses
  • Baby Dogecoin incurred dips

The crypto market has undoubtedly bounced to recovery after months of market turmoil and continuous losses. Bitcoin on Wednesday, August 17, maintained its value at $25,800 (roughly Rs. 25.80 lakh) despite a minor price slip of 0.34 percent as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. The world's first ever cryptocurrency that, to-date, reigns over the crypto kingdom, has also maintained a healthy price point on international exchanges. As per Binance and CoinMarketCap for instance, BTC is currently trading at $24,011 (roughly Rs. 19 lakh).

With a small hike of 0.22 percent, Ether opened trading at $2,064 (roughly Rs. 1.65 lakh), as per Gadgets 360's crypto proce tracker.

In a traditional market movement, majority altcoins followed the top two cryptocurrencies to witness gains.

USD Coin, Cardano, Ripple, Solana, Polkadot, and Avalanche emerged among gainers today.

Both the meme coins, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu along with Tron, Litecoin, Chainlink as well as Cosmos grew with profits.

While most cryptocurrencies have seen hikes, a handful of altcoins did see losses.

These include, Tether, Polygon, Uniswap, and Baby Dogecoin.

The global crypto market cap currently stands at $1.15 trillion (roughly Rs. 91,62,291 crore), with a 1.25 percent increase over the last day.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, USD Coin, Cardano, Ripple, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tron. Litecoin, Chainlink, Cosmos, Tether, Polygon, Uniswap, Baby Dogecoin
