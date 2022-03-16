Technology News
Bitcoin Can Assist Governments in Creating Low-Cost CBDCs, Says Deloitte Study

Deloitte recently performed a study on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency and how it affects fiat currencies.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 16 March 2022 19:37 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Förtsch

Highlights
  • Governments that roll out CBDCs early may have an advantage
  • CBDCs will allow governments to influence the use of their local currency
  • Deloitte says that the traditional fiat ecosystem needs a revamp

Financial services giant Deloitte has conducted a new study that shows how powerful a tool Bitcoin can be to create a cheaper, more secure, and faster ecosystem for digital fiat currency or more specifically, Central Bank Digital Currency or CBDC. Deloitte's report emphasises the need for a total revamp of the existing fiat ecosystem to address upcoming issues such as being slow, error-prone, and expensive in comparison to efficiency in other high-tech industries. Governments across nations have been exploring the possibility of issuing their CBDCs to deal with these issues, to improve efficiency and reduce costs but Bitcoin is already well-positioned to assist governments in this effort, according to Deloitte.

The report, titled "State-Sponsored Cryptocurrency", points out several differences between Bitcoin and government-issued CBDCs and reiterates a major inflationary trait of fiat as a CBDC, which is that CBDCs have no limit on the amount of currency a government is allowed to issue as well as defining the value of CBDCs.

Meanwhile, Deloitte also highlights some of the shortcomings of Bitcoin. "Wide-spread adoption will require Bitcoin to address governmental requirements around anti-money laundering and illicit trade, as well as other key concerns such as volatility of value, ease of use challenges, and a general lack of endorsement by “trusted” bodies," notes the study.

The study also states that the authorities that roll out their CBDCs first would have an early-bird advantage, which could potentially influence the use of their local currency in the international market.

While many governments have joined the race to implement in-house CBDCs, widespread adoption is one of the most important conditions for their success.

The report also goes on to state that while CBDCs will not be a one-to-one substitute for Bitcoin and other cryptos, the growing acceptance of CBDCs will provide users with other options for identifying the most suitable mode of payment, according to the report, which concludes by saying, "Bitcoin could ultimately spawn a series of new opportunities that would transform the current payments system into one that is faster, more secure, and less expensive to run."

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin Can Assist Governments in Creating Low-Cost CBDCs, Says Deloitte Study
