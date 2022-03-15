Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Ban Stamped Out of EU’s Crypto-Centric MiCA Bill, Emphasis Laid on Green Mining

An EU parliamentary committee has added a ‘minimum environmental sustainability standard’ for cryptocurrencies.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 15 March 2022 13:58 IST
Bitcoin Ban Stamped Out of EU’s Crypto-Centric MiCA Bill, Emphasis Laid on Green Mining

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Christian Lue

The name of EU’s crypto-centric bill is — the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA)

Highlights
  • 30 EU members voted against BTC ban
  • Bitcoin ban was proposed due to its energy-consuming mining process
  • EU has suggested a greener approach to mining process

In another landmark decision shaping up the crypto industry, the European Union (EU) has axed proposals of banning Bitcoin mining and trading. Majority of the EU members voted against prohibiting energy-intensive Bitcoin related activities, while rooting for making the processes greener, easier on the environment. The name of EU's crypto-centric bill is: Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA). After getting approved from EU's parliamentary committee, MiCA awaits inputs from EU's executive arm and member states to become a law. The framework largely revolves around consumer protection as well as prevention of market manipulation and financial crimes in the crypto sector.

The Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee of the EU has refreshed the MiCA bill with adding a ‘minimum environmental sustainability standard' for cryptocurrencies to adhere to.

The process of Bitcoin mining consumes loads of energy, that not only overloads urban electricity grids, but also adds to carbon emissions impacting the environment.

Cryptocurrencies such as BTC are generated on advanced computers, required to solve complex proof-of-work algorithms. These machines need to be plugged in at all times, which gobbles up large chunks of electricity.

EU's bill now wants to add credit to crypto assets based on how sustainable they are.

The committee has passed a separate proposal to define whether crypto can be viewed as a sustainable investment. If approved, cryptocurrency mining could be added to the EU's taxonomy for sustainable finance, a Bloomberg report said.

While MiCA is yet to get insights from other EU-related entities, Industry insiders have appreciated EU's overall approach.

“The EU not banning proof-of-work cryptos like Bitcoin and instead proposing to include crypto-assets mining in the classification system for sustainable activities by 2025 is an ‘innovation friendly' approach to crypto laws,”  Rohas Nagpal told Gadgets 360. Nagpal is the author of the 'Crypto Playbook' and Chief Blockchain Architect of the Hybrid Finance (HyFi) Blockchain.

The development has also garnered applauds of relief from investors including business tycoons like Michael Saylor on Twitter.

The energy impact of crypto mining has been a topic of concern among several nations.

As per Cambridge researchers, the mining of Bitcoin consumes around 121.36 terawatt-hours (TWh) of energy a year.

Iran, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Sveneti, and Irkutsk regions have had to take drastic steps to control crypto mining activities.

In January 2022, industry experts presented their testimonies before the US House Energy and Commerce Oversight Subcommittee suggesting alternate ways to power crypto mining operations.

Some regions in the world are already working on making BTC mining more energy efficient.

Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador has revealed his plans of building a Bitcoin City at the base of the Conchagua volcano, in order to power Bitcoin mining with renewable energy and tackle the carbon footprint issue associated with the process.

Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, has also proposed setting up a Bitcoin-mining facility near a nuclear power plant in Florida. As per a report by Latest News Today, nuclear energy is on the brink of being recognised as a true environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) solution in terms of energy.

Recent findings by research platform CoinShares, however, claims that Bitcoin mining contributed only 0.8 percent of world's total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in a year and that about 60 percent of Bitcoin-mining activity is powered by fossil fuels.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Ban, BTC, EU, European Union
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin Believes Russia-Ukraine Crisis Could Foster Crypto Adoption

Related Stories

Bitcoin Ban Stamped Out of EU’s Crypto-Centric MiCA Bill, Emphasis Laid on Green Mining
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  2. iPhone 14 Series to Feature Taller Screens, No iPhone mini This Year: All Details
  3. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  4. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
  7. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  8. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. Xiaomi 12 Series to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed
  2. Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
  3. Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition to US by UK's Top Court
  4. Data Usage in India Grew by Over 50 Percent in the Last 5 Years, 5G Arrival to Continue Trajectory: Nokia
  5. Ola Electric Unveils New Gerua Colour Edition for Ola S1 Pro, Purchase Window Will Open on March 17
  6. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  7. No Plans to Introduce a Cryptocurrency: Government to Rajya Sabha
  8. Vivo Y33T Starry Gold Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
  10. Tesla Raises Prices for Its EVs for Second Time in Less Than a Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.