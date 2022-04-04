Technology News
loading

Binance Ropes in Indian-Origin Tech Leads From Microsoft, Agoda Teams; Aims to Focus on Web 3

While Rohit Wad will be overseeing the development of scalable Web 3 solutions, Mayur Kamat will be head of Binance’s product strategy.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 4 April 2022 15:13 IST
Binance Ropes in Indian-Origin Tech Leads From Microsoft, Agoda Teams; Aims to Focus on Web 3

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Binance

US-based Binance is valued around $300 billion (roughly Rs. 22,63,306 crore)

Highlights
  • Binance aims to be among early adopters of Web 3
  • Rohit Wad is looking to hire crypto enthusiasts from around the world
  • Mayur Kamat will be responsible for Binance’s roadmap to Web 3 services

Binance has welcomed aboard Rohit Wad and Mayur Kamat as its two new senior executives. At Microsoft, Wad served as the corporate vice president of Product and Engineering. He has been designated as the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) at Binance. Kamat, who formerly served as the Vice President of Product at Agoda, on the other hand, has been appointed as Binance's Head of Product. The crypto exchange is racing towards becoming one of the early adopters of Web 3, and is hence lacing its team with experienced industry players.

The roles of both the Indian-origin tech leads have been distinctly decided by Binance. While Wad will be overseeing the development of scalable, secure, and fast Web 3 services, Kamat will lead Binance's product strategy. He has previously led product team that developed Google's Gmail for mobile.

“I am incredibly excited to move from one revolution to another. From communication to financial freedom. From the marque scenarios of Web 2 to the fledgling use cases of Web 3. Web3 is exciting and I am super excited to join Binance to lead the global tech team” Wad wrote in a LinkedIn post. He also invited crypto enthusiasts from around the world to apply to be part of his team.

Kamat also joined Wad in expressing excitement over his new role in one of world's top crypto exchanges, which, as per Fortune, is presently worth about $300 billion (roughly Rs. 22,63,306 crore).

“Web 3 will never be the same,” Kamat wrote.

Web 3 can be explained as the next iteration of Internet as we know and use today. The Web 3 space will be largely supported on blockchain technology, and will support cryptocurrencies and metaverse among other emerging new age technologies.

In recent times, several notable companies have hired people to expand Web 3 services.

YouTube, for instance, began scouting for a project management director to develop and head its Web 3 strategies earlier this year.

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify and software major Microsoft had also opened up jobs for its Web 3-related positions in recent months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Cryptocurrency, Microsoft, Agoda, Rohit Wad, Mayur Kamat, Web3, Web 3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
China's Central Bank Expands Digital Yuan Trials to Include More Major Cities
Tata Neu 'Super App' Launch Date Set for April 7; Set to Offer Deals, Payments Support

Related Stories

Binance Ropes in Indian-Origin Tech Leads From Microsoft, Agoda Teams; Aims to Focus on Web 3
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds Specifications Tipped
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Tata Neu 'Super App' With Deals, Offers, Payments Coming on April 7
  4. Realme 9 4G Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  5. Elon Musk Discloses 9.2 Percent Stake in Twitter in Regulatory Filing
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Have a 144Hz pOLED Display, Up to 8GB RAM
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 Allegedly Gets BIS Certification Ahead of India Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Trailer: Captain Pike Will Chart the Stars in New Paramount+ Series Out May 5
  2. Ethereum Miners Raked in $1.29 Billion in March Revenue Bucking Downward Trend
  3. Android Malware Linked to Russian Attackers Discovered, Can Record Audio and Track Your Location
  4. Solana Labs, Coinbase Ventures Among Investors to Pour $35 Million in ‘Fractal’ NFT Platform
  5. Samsung HW-Q990B, HW-S800B Soundbars With Dolby Atmos Support Launched
  6. Space Debris Found in Rural India Likely From China Rocket
  7. IIT Guwahati Unveils Tech to Standardise Electric Vehicles for Indian Drive Cycles
  8. Android 13 May Allow 2 Carrier Connections on a Single eSIM: Report
  9. Twitter Exploring a Co-Author Feature, Lets Two Accounts Pen a Tweet
  10. US SEC Asks Companies to Account for Risks Related to Crypto Holdings in New Guidelines
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.